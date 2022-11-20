5 dead, 18 wounded in shooting at LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado

A gunman killed five people and wounded 18 others at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo. early Sunday, police said.

Police received a report of a shooting at 11:57 p.m. at Club Q, said Colorado Springs Police Department Lt. Pamela Castro, adding that the suspect was injured and being treated.

Castro added that those injured were transported to multiple local hospitals, and the FBI was on the scene assisting in the investigation.

“Club Q is devastated by the senseless attack on our community,” the club said in a statement. “Our [prayers] and thoughts are with all the victims and their families and friends. We thank the quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack.”

Police will provide an additional update later Sunday morning, the department said.

Castro declined to provide a motive for the shooting, saying the investigation was ongoing.

The tragedy echoes the massacre at Orlando’s Pulse nightclub in 2016.

A gunman opened fire into the LGBTQ club, killing 49 people before the suspect died in a shootout with police in one of the deadliest mass shootings in the U.S.

The country this year has seen 601 mass shootings, defined as those that injure or kill at least four people not including the shooter, according to the Gun Violence Archive. Nearly 40,000 people have reportedly died from gun violence this year.

–Updated at 7:45 a.m.

