Fifth victim of downtown Louisville shooting at Old National Bank identified Monday night

A fifth person shot Monday morning in downtown Louisville has died, police have confirmed.

Deanna Eckert, 57, died Monday night, according to a statement from Louisville Metro Police spokesman Aaron Ellis.

Officials also identified four other people killed in the shooting, who were all employees at the bank.

Eight other people were injured in the shooting, police said. They were transported to University of Louisville Hospital, including two LMPD officers.

The officers included Nickolas Wilt, 26, who was shot in the head and underwent brain surgery at the hospital, officials said. He was reported to be in critical condition. He graduated from LMPD's Police Academy on March 31.

Connor Sturgeon has been identified as the shooter who killed five people inside Old National Bank in downtown Louisville early Monday morning

Dr. Jason W. Smith from U of L Hospital said at a Monday afternoon press conference that of the nine victims taken to the hospital, three were in critical condition and had to receive operative care from the trauma team. Three had been released and three are in the hospital with injuries that were believed to not be life threatening.

The second officer, who was grazed by a bullet, was one of the people released, according to Metro Councilman Anthony Piagentini.

Sturgeon, 25, was a graduate of Floyd Central High School and the University of Alabama. According to his profile on LinkedIn, he interned for three summers at the bank before starting a full-time position in June 2021.

He used a rifle and was livestreaming the incident, Louisville Metro Police said at the afternoon press conference.

The White House said President Joe Biden spoke with Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday evening about the shooting. Earlier in the day the president issued a statement thanking LMPD for responding to the shooting and asking Republican lawmakers to pass gun control safety legislation.

A SWAT unit enters 1535 Taylor Ave. during an investigation in the Camp Taylor neighborhood of Louisville, Ky. on Apr. 10, 2023.

"Today is a day that is heartbreaking for our city, for all of us, especially for the people in that office at Old National Bank and their loved ones," Mayor Craig Greenberg said at the Monday afternoon press conference.

Beshear said Elliott was a close friend and that he helped him build his career.

"Today I am hurt and I am hurting," he said. "And I know so many people out there are as well. We lost four children of God today."

Officers responded to Old National Bank on East Main Street about 8:30 a.m. where they encountered gunfire, LMPD Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey said during a media briefing Monday morning.

Officers fatally shot Sturgeon in the encounter, police said.

Sturgeon had an address in the Camp Taylor neighborhood in southern Louisville. By noon Monday, police had set up roadblocks on either side of the home. Police wouldn't allow anyone onto that part of the street and canvassed the neighborhood asking residents if they had any sort of video of the street. Late in the day, police entered the home and removed bags of evidence.

Officers will likely be at the scene of the shooting on East Main Street into the night, police said.

The city set up a family assistance center at the Kentucky International Convention Center, 221 S. 4th St., in downtown Louisville. Greenberg said victims and family members could go there to receive updates.

Some of the agencies available to help were the Red Cross, the Salvation Army and LMPD chaplains. The Red Cross and the Salvation Army finished their services at 4 p.m., Monday.

Piagentini visited victims' families at the hospital with Greenberg and council president Markus Winkler. Piagentini spoke with family of the LMPD officer who's in critical condition and was told that doctors are "confident that he'd make it out of surgery."

Piagentini didn't share Wilt's name, but he said the officer undergoing surgery has a brother is currently in the police academy.

"I was pleasantly surprised the first reaction when we walked in the hospital was there was hope. There was hope," he said. "Getting shot, it's never going to be good. But to hear a little hope out of the voices of those who'd been treating him was good. We'll see if that hope plays out."

Beshear came to Louisville after hearing of the shooting. Speaking at an 11 a.m. press conference, he said he two friends killed. He corrected himself at the later press conference in the afternoon, saying only one of his close friends had died and another was injured.

He urged those impacted to get help.

"Our bodies and our minds are not meant to go through these kinds of tragedies," Beshear said at the morning press conference, who teared up when speaking with the media.

Greenberg thanked the city's first responders.

"Without a doubt, their actions saved lives," he said.

"Everyone around our city, our country, around the world, pray with us for those who are currently at U of L Hospital, injured, fighting for their lives as a result of another act of gun violence," he said.

The scene of a shooting in downtown Louisville on Monday, April, 10, 2023. Louisville Metro Police said that five people were killed and six were injured, including an officer.

Who is the suspected shooter?

The suspected shooter is dead, police said. Connor Sturgeon has been identified as the shooter.

During an 11 a.m. press conference, LMPD's Humphrey said the suspected shooter acted alone and had a connection to the bank as a previous or current employee.

Who are the Louisville shooting victims?

Five people were confirmed dead and six people were transported to University of Louisville Hospital, including two LMPD officers.

Officials identified the four people killed in the shooting. They are:

Josh Barrick

Tommy Elliott

Jim Tutt

Juliana Farmer

Where was the shooting in Kentucky?

It was at the Old National Bank, 333 E. Main St., in Louisville.

What witnesses saw

Terrance Sullivan lives near the building where the shooting occurred and said he was walking home from the gym around 8:30 a.m. when he saw police cars speed the wrong way down Main Street.

About 20 officers got out, rifles raised, and ran into the bank building, he said.

Suddenly, he heard 10 to 15 shots fired and people screaming from within.

"It was a lot of activity for like 20 seconds," Sullivan said. "... The sound is what I keep thinking about. It was so loud. People in my building who were inside could hear it. Being outside on the street as it happened - I've heard gunshots before, but not that many like that."

Reactions from across the country have poured in following the shooting, including from the White House.

"Once again, our nation mourns after a senseless act of gun violence – Jill and I pray for the lives lost and impacted by today's shooting," President Joe Biden said in a Twitter post. "Too many Americans are paying for the price of inaction with their lives. When will Republicans in Congress act to protect our communities?"

He also praised LMPD for its quick response.

Vice President Kamala Harris tweeted: "We grieve for those lost and pray for those wounded in Louisville, the 146th mass shooting in our nation this year."

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who is from Louisville, said: "Elaine and I are devastated by the news coming out of Louisville this morning. Thank you to LMPD and our first responders for your bravery at the scene. We send our prayers to the victims, their families, and the city of Louisville as we await more information."

We grieve for those lost and pray for those wounded in Louisville, the 146th mass shooting in our nation this year.



We need leaders with the courage to act. We can't fall for a false choice between upholding the 2nd Amendment and saving lives. We can do both. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) April 10, 2023

Local officials have also reacted to the incident, including Louisville Metro Council members who condemned the incident and said they would work with Greenberg's administration to prevent events like this from happening again.

Was the JCTC shooting related to this?

Officials have confirmed the Monday morning shooting outside the Jefferson Community & Technical College was unrelated to the shooting in downtown Louisville. One person was killed and another injured in this incident.

