5 dead, 8 injured in Louisville shooting, police say

At least five people died and eight others were injured in a shooting at a bank in Louisville, Kentucky, on Monday morning, police said.

The eight people who were injured included two police officers, one of whom is in critical condition, Louisville Metro Police Department Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey said. All eight injured victims were transported to the University of Louisville Hospital.

Humphrey said officers responded to reports of shots fired at Old National Bank in downtown Louisville around 8:30 a.m.

Police respond near the scene of shootings in Louisville, Ky., on April 10, 2023. (WAVE)

Police encountered an active shooter inside the building, Humphrey said. The suspected shooter was "neutralized," police said, though it is unclear if officers shot the suspect or if the wound was self-inflicted.

The gunman had a connection to the bank, Humphrey said, though it is unclear at this time if the shooter was a current or former employee.

Authorities are investigating the shooting as a workplace violence situation, two senior officials briefed on the incident told NBC News.

The suspect is believed to be an employee who may have suffered from unspecified mental health issues, according to the two senior officials.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear held back tears during a press conference as he explained that he ran his campaign for state attorney general out of the bank building.

"This is awful. I have a very close friend who didn't make it today, and I have another close friend who didn't either, and one who's in the hospital that I hope is going to make it through," Beshear said.

"I know virtually everyone in it," he added. "That's my bank."

The Louisville Metro Police Department said in a tweet around 9:27 a.m. there were "multiple casualties" due to an "active aggressor" in the 300 block of East Main Street.

Police had earlier urged the public to stay out of the area due to the threat. There is no longer any active danger to the public, Humphrey said.

"LMPD has confirmed a shooting situation in downtown Louisville with multiple casualties," Beshear said in a tweet at 9:42 a.m. "I am headed there now. Please pray for all of the families impacted and for the city of Louisville."

The Louisville FBI office said in a tweet that special agents responded to the scene of the shooting and are assisting law enforcement partners.

Monday's shooting comes just two weeks after six people, including three 9-year-old children, were killed in a shooting at a private Christian school in Nashville, Tennessee.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com