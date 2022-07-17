5 dead, including 2 teens, in 9 separate Baltimore shootings this weekend

BALTIMORE — At least five people died, including two teens, in shootings since Friday night, according to Baltimore Police.

At about 11:50 p.m. Friday, police responded to a triple shooting in the 1700 block of Argonne Drive in Northeast Baltimore. There, they found two 17-year-olds and an 18-year-old shot.

Arsenal beats Everton, 2-0, in preseason friendly between Premier League clubs in Baltimore: ‘A real game atmosphere’

The teens were taken with gunshot wounds to a hospital. One of the 17-year-olds and the 18-year-old succumbed to their injuries, according to a news release. Police didn’t indicate the condition of the other 17-year-old.

The shooting did not occur on the Morgan State University campus, said Dell Jackson, a university spokesperson.

“(T)he incident did not involve anyone affiliated with Morgan,” Jackson said. “The incident occurred off campus and is no way related to the university.”

Two men were shot early Sunday morning in Canton Square. Officers arrived around 1:55 a.m. at the 1000 block of Potomac Street and found a 35-year-old who was shot in the torso and a 25-year-old who was shot in the back. Medics took the men to a hospital.

Council member Zeke Cohen, who represents Canton, said in a Facebook post that two groups of people were fighting when someone pulled out a gun and shot the two men. Police have a strong lead on the shooting suspect, he said, and the men are in stable condition.

“People’s inability to manage conflict combined with the ready availability of guns is a horrific mix,” Cohen wrote.

About 10 minutes after Friday’s triple shooting that killed two teens, police were dispatched to the 1300 block of Ramsay Street in the Pigtown area to investigate a reported shooting.

Officers found an unidentified man suffering from gunshot wounds, according to a news release. The victim was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police responded to another shooting about 1:40 a.m. Saturday at the 3100 block of Sumter Avenue in Central Park Heights. There, they found a man shot in the leg. The victim was taken to a hospital. His condition is unknown.

Story continues

On Saturday evening, shortly before 6 p.m., officers were called to the 6200 block of Fortview Way in O’Donnell Heights to investigate a shooting. They found a 28-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds, and he was pronounced dead.

A 32-year-old died in Shock Trauma after he was shot in Edmondson Village Saturday night. Officers found the man around 11:50 p.m. in the 4100 block of Edmondson Avenue in Southwest Baltimore. He was pronounced dead at Shock Trauma.

Another man was shot in East Arlington in Northwest Baltimore around 9:45 p.m. Saturday. Emergency medical services took the man from the 3200 block of Sequoia Avenue, where he was shot, to a local hospital. Police did not identify the man’s age or condition.

Two people were shot within 20 minutes Sunday afternoon. A 35-year-old was shot in the abdomen around 2:10 p.m. in the 2700 block of West Fairmount Avenue in Southwest Baltimore’s Shipley Hill neighborhood. Across town, a 40-year-old man was shot around 2:35 p.m. in the 5500 block of Bowleys Lane in Northeast Baltimore’s Frankford neighborhood, marking the ninth shooting in Frankford this year.

Both men were taken to a hospital by ambulance. Police did not identify their medical conditions.

———

(Baltimore Sun reporter Alison Knezevich contributed to this report.)

———