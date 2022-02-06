5 dead, including suspect, 3 wounded in shootings in Texas

Five people, including the suspected gunman, were dead, and three others were injured in shootings Saturday in Navarro County, Texas, authorities said.

Just after midnight, dispatchers got a call 911 saying a man had killed his family members at a home in Corsicana, 55 miles southeast of Dallas, Corsicana Police Chief Robert Johnson, said in a statement.

Officers found a man and woman dead of gunshot wounds and two others people who had been shot, Johnson said. The two wounded people were taken to a Dallas-area trauma center.

Navarro County sheriff's deputies went to another location in Frost, about 20 miles west, where they found a man and a child fatally shot, Johnson said. A third victim had been shot multiple times and was hospitalized, officials said.

Corsicana police and Navarro County deputies zeroed in on the suspect traveling by vehicle and tracked his location from its navigation system, Johnson said.

Police requested the vehicle be remotely disabled and it came to a stop on a farm-to-market road outside Corsicana. Police SWAT approached and found the suspect alone in the vehicle with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Johnson said.

The man, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police have not released the names of the people who were killed and wounded. The conditions of the three wounded people were not immediately available.

The violence and any connections between the victims, suspect and locations is under investigation, Johnson said.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.