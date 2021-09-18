5 dead, at least 12 wounded in city shootings since Friday afternoon, police say

Five people are dead, and at least 12 others have been wounded in city gun violence since Friday afternoon, Chicago police said.

The latest fatal shooting happened shortly before 4 a.m. Saturday in the Near North neighborhood in the 800 block of North Orleans Street, police said.

A 33-year-old man was standing next to his vehicle when he was approached by someone inside of a blue SUV who fired several shots at the victim before fleeing the scene. The victim was struck in the chest, and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

About 2:40 a.m., a 21-year-old man was fatally wounded when a male gunman shot him after an argument with a female, police said.

According to police, the victim was in the 3100 block of West Arthington Avenue in the Lawndale neighborhood, when he was involved in a verbal confrontation when a male approached and fired multiple rounds before fleeing.

The victim suffered wounds to the chest, arm and hip, and was taken in critical condition to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

About 12:50 a.m., a 31-year-old man was discovered lying unresponsive on the ground with gunshot wounds to the buttocks and the torso in the 200 block of East 121st Place in the West Pullman neighborhood, police said.

The victim was taken in serious condition to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where he was pronounced dead.

About 12:15 a.m., two men were fatally wounded in a drive-by shooting in the Lawndale neighborhood in the 1900 block of South St. Louis Avenue, police said.

Witnesses told police someone fired shots from a red vehicle and fled the scene. A 34-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the head, and was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim, 29, suffered a wound to the eye and arm, and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

In other shootings overnight: