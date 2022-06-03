5 dead in Leon County as search continues for escaped inmate

Good Morning America

A teacher at Robb Elementary School has been traumatized and heartbroken since Texas officials incorrectly made initial statements claiming she left a door propped open that the Uvalde gunman used to enter the building before carrying out last week's mass shooting, her lawyer told ABC News in an interview Thursday. "It's traumatic for her when it's insinuated that she's involved, the door open," attorney Don Flanary, who represents the Robb Elementary School teacher, told ABC News correspondent Marcus Moore in an exclusive interview. Flanary told ABC News that prior to the shooting, the teacher walked out the door to retrieve food from a colleague outside, where she saw the gunman crash a gray Ford pickup truck, then exit the vehicle and head her way, toward the school, armed with a gun.