More than 20 dead, dozens missing in heavy Europe floods

FRANK JORDANS
·5 min read

BERLIN (AP) — More than 20 people have died and dozens of people were missing Thursday in Germany and neighboring Belgium after heavy flooding turned streams and streets into raging torrents, sweeping away cars and causing buildings to collapse.

Storms across parts of western Europe in recent days caused rivers and reservoirs to burst their banks, resulting in several flash floods overnight as rain-soaked soil failed to absorb any more water.

Authorities in the western German region of Euskirchen said eight deaths had been reported there in connection with the floods. Rescue operations were hampered by the fact that phone and internet connections were down in parts of the county, which is southwest of Cologne.

Officials said five people had died in Ahrweiler county. Up to 70 people were reported missing after several houses collapsed overnight in the village of Schuld in the Eifel, a volcanic region of rolling hills and small valleys southwest of Cologne. 

Dozens more were trapped on the roofs of their houses awaiting rescue. Authorities used inflatable boats and helicopters, and the German army deployed 200 soldiers to assist in the rescue operation.

“There are people dead, there are people missing, there are many who are still in danger,” the governor of Rhineland-Palatinate state, Malu Dreyer, told the regional parliament. “We have never seen such a disaster. It's really devastating.”

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she was distraught by the news of the floods. “My sympathy goes to the relatives and of the dead and missing,” she said during a trip to Washington.

Across the border in Belgium, the Vesdre river broke its banks and sent masses of water churning through the streets of Pepinster, close to Liege, its destructive power bringing down some buildings.

“Several homes have collapsed,” mayor Philippe Godin told RTBF network. It was unclear whether all inhabitants had been able to escape unhurt.

In eastern Eupen, on the German border, one man was reported dead after he was swept away by a torrent, a local governor told RTBF network. Another man was reported missing in eastern Belgium, where some towns saw water levels rise to unprecedented levels and had their centers turned into gushing rivers.

Major highways were inundated and in the south and east of the nation, the railway service said all traffic was stopped.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen pledged to help those affected.

“My thoughts are with the families of the victims of the devastating floods in Belgium, Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands and those who have lost their homes," she tweeted. “The EU is ready to help.”

The full extent of the damage across the region was still unclear after many villages were cut off by floodwater and landslides that made roads impassable. Videos posted on social media showed cars floating down streets and houses partly collapsed in some places.

Many of the dead were only discovered after floodwaters began to recede again. Police said four people died in separate incidents after their basements were flooded in Cologne, Kamen and Wuppertal, where authorities warned that a dam threatened to burst.

Authorities in the Rhine-Sieg county south of Cologne ordered the evacuation of several villages below the Steinbachtal reservoir amid fears the dam there could also break.

Two firefighters died during rescue operations in North-Rhine Westphalia, Germany's most populous state.

Governor Armin Laschet paid tribute to them and pledged swift help for those individuals and businesses affected by the floods.

“We don't know the extent of the damage yet, but we won't leave the communities, the people affected alone,” he said during a visit the flood-hit city of Hagen.

Laschet, a conservative who is running to succeed Angela Merkel as chancellor in this fall's German election, said the unusually heavy storms and preceding heatwave could be linked to climate change.

Political opponents have criticized Laschet, the son of a miner, for supporting the region's coal mining industry and hampering the expansion of wind power plants during his time in office.

German weather service DWD predicted the rainfall would ease Thursday, though there might still be localized storms and water levels on the Mosel and Rhine rivers would continue to rise in the coming hours.

Authorities in the southern Dutch town of Valkenburg, close to the German and Belgian borders, evacuated a care home and a hospice overnight amid flooding that turned the tourist town’s main street into a river, Dutch media reported.

The Dutch government sent some 70 troops to the southern province of Limburg late Wednesday to help with transporting evacuees and filling sandbags as rivers burst their banks.

A section of one of the Netherlands’ busiest highways was closed due to rising floodwaters threatening to inundate the road and Dutch media showed a group of holidaymakers being rescued from a hotel window with the help of an earth mover.

Unusually intense rains have also inundated a swath of northeast France this week, downing trees and forcing the closure of dozens of roads. A train route to Luxembourg was disrupted, and firefighters evacuated dozens of people from homes near the Luxembourg and German border and in the Marne region, according to local broadcaster France Bleu.

The equivalent of two months of rain has fallen on some areas in the last one or two days, according to the French national weather service. With the ground already saturated, the service forecast more downpours Thursday and issued flood warnings for 10 regions.

Meanwhile, high temperatures of 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit) or higher were expected Thursday in parts of northern Europe. 

The night between Wednesday and Thursday was the hottest in history, the Finnish weather service company Foreca said Thursday with the mercury reaching 24.2 Celsius degrees (75.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

Greta Thunberg, the climate activist, tweeted that the extreme weather of recent days should not be regarded as “the new normal.”

"We’re at the very beginning of a climate and ecological emergency, and extreme weather events will only become more and more frequent," she wrote.

___

Raf Casert in Brussels, Angela Charlton in Paris, Jan M. Olsen in Copenhagen and Mike Corder in The Hague contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • At least 8 dead after severe flooding in Germany that destroyed houses and turned streets into rivers

    The flooding followed heavy rain in western Germany, causing houses to collapse and leaving people stranded waiting for help. Dozens are missing.

  • Dozens missing and 20 dead amid severe flooding in Germany and Belgium

    Storms across parts of western Europe in recent days caused rivers and reservoirs to burst their banks, resulting in flash floods as rain-soaked soil failed to absorb any more water.

  • Heavy rain floods Zurich streets, cause travel chaos

    More than 4 cm (1.57 inches) of rain fell on Zurich overnight and over 3.1 cm of rain fell in 10 minutes on Waldegg, just outside the city, broadcaster SRF said.That compared with the record 4.11 cm that fell in 10 minutes on Lausanne during a storm in August 2018, it said.Sections of Zurich's bus and tram network were halted because fallen trees blocked lines, and some streets were flooded.City authorities gave no details of any injuries or deaths.

  • Chinese Family Reunited With Kidnapped Son After 24-Year Search

    A family in China’s Shandong province were reunited with their kidnapped son on July 11, after a 24-year search following his abduction from the family’s home in 1997, according to local police.The son of Guo Gangtang was 2-years-old when he was snatched by a woman out the front of their home in Lioacheng City. The Criminal Investigation Bureau of the Ministry of Public Security said officers were able to find the missing son in Henan province and confirm his identity using DNA evidence.Police hosted a reunion ceremony in the family’s hometown, which appears in this video published by the police bureau.The family’s story inspired the 2015 Andy Lau film Lost and Love. Credit: Criminal Investigation Bureau of the Ministry of Public Security via Storyful

  • 1 dead, 1 missing in Europe floods after heavy rainfall

    Storms caused severe flooding across parts of western and central Europe, with a fireman drowning Wednesday during rescue work in Germany and a man missing after he was swept away by a raging stream elsewhere in the country. The fireman died in the western German town of Altena, police told German news agency dpa. In the eastern town of Joehstadt, firefighters were searching for a man who had been trying to secure his property from rising waters when he disappeared.

  • Floods in Germany Destroy Homes, Leaving Several Dead

    Several people died and many more went missing as houses collapsed in Western Germany, which has been hit by the worst flooding in decades. Authorities declared a state of emergency as heavy rainfall continued to pound Central Europe. Photo: Sascha Steinbach/Shutterstock

  • Storms cause widespread damage in Switzerland, Germany

    Heavy summer storms have caused widespread damage and flooding in Germany and Switzerland

  • Houses collapse with people waiting on roofs to be saved as freak floods ravage Europe

    At least six people have died and dozens more are missing after freak storms triggered flash floods which have swept away homes and devastated parts of western Germany and Belgium. Late on Wednesday night, six houses collapsed in the town of Schuld bei Adenau in the Eifel district close in Germany’s western borders, where four people have been reported dead. Authorities said on Thursday morning they were unsure of how many are missing in the Eifel region, but estimates are that at least 50 peopl

  • Deadly Flooding Hits Western Germany With Dozens Reported Missing

    At least nine people have been killed in extreme flooding in western Germany, Die Zeit said on July 15. Around 70 more remained unaccounted for, the paper said.Police said several houses collapsed in the state of Rhineland-Palatinate, and around 50 people were in need of rescuing from rooftops.Rhineland-Palatinate Prime Minister Malu Dreyer said the storm had hit the region hard and thanked the local fire brigades and emergency services for their response.Among the dead were two firefighters in North Rhine-Westphalia, local media reported.Twitter user @PanickingLynx posted footage of the scene in Engelskirchen in North Rhine-Westphalia on Wednesday. Credit: @PanickingLynx via Storyful

  • At Least Two Killed as 'Unprecedented' Flooding Hits Belgium

    Widespread flooding has left at least two dead in Belgium, RTBF said on July 15, with red alerts in place in several provinces.Evacuations were in place for areas along the Vesdre River, local reports said, with several other rivers in flood, or at risk of overflowing.Prime Minister Alexander De Croo called the situation “unprecedented”.This video was posted from near the Vesdre in Verviers. It shows an inundated playground and fast-flowing floodwater in the river channel.Severe flooding was also reported in Switzerland, France and Germany, where at least nine people were killed, and around 70 remained unaccounted for. Credit: Nitra Ntibiramira Denis via Storyful

  • Dutch media: Crime reporter De Vries has died after shooting

    Peter R. de Vries, the renowned Dutch crime reporter shot last week in a brazen attack in Amsterdam, has died, Dutch media reported Thursday, citing a statement from his family. “Peter fought to the end, but was unable to win the battle," RTL, the Dutch network De Vries regularly worked for, cited the family statement as saying. The statement says he died surrounded by loved ones and requested privacy for De Vries' family and partner "to process his death in peace.”

  • At least 20 dead after parts of Europe get 2 months of rain in 2 days

    At least 20 people are dead and dozens missing in Germany after record rainfall caused flooding through the streets, sweeping away cars and causing some buildings to collapse, AP reports.Driving the news: Eight people died in the western county of Euskirchen, two men died due to the torrential rain in Belgium and a 15-year-old girl was missing after being swept away by a swollen river, Reuters reports.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for

  • Fact check: Beam of green light photographed over Indonesian volcano is a meteor

    A dramatic photo shared on Facebook shows a green streak of light from a meteor alongside a volcano. The image is real.

  • The Huge Plot Hole in Black Widow's Ending Was Intentional

    Director Cate Shortland cleared up the confusion in a recent interview.

  • Flash flood appears suddenly

    Flash floods moved through Flagstaff, Arizona, on July 14. This video shows water and debris quickly appearing and taking over the ground.

  • Panicked Surfside 911 calls show clearer timeline of collapse, suggest possible explosion

    Minutes before the Champlain Towers South condo partially collapsed in the early hours of June 24, people reported an “explosion” in the garage of the building, according to just-released recordings of emergency calls to Miami-Dade police and fire rescue. Early callers also described an “earthquake” causing the ceiling of the garage to fall in before the rest of the building went down.

  • Wildfire explodes near site of most destructive blaze in Californian history

    California officials say a wildfire has erupted near the site of the deadliest blaze in recent American history, burning out of control across some 1,200 acres and prompting evacuation warnings in Butte County.What's happening: While the Dixie fire is currently moving away from Paradise, was on Thursday just 10 miles from the town that was devastated by the 2018 Camp fire. Residents are worried flames could attack the town again, per AP Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insigh

  • Search for Missing Fla. Diver Suspended as Officials Suspect 'Marine Predator' Encounter

    Timothy Obi, 37, was spearfishing on Saturday morning outside of Jacksonville, Florida, when he was reported missing after failing to return to his vessel

  • A Louisiana couple was fined for touching an endangered seal during their honeymoon in Hawaii

    It is a Class C felony to touch or disturb a Hawaiian monk seal, which carries a penalty of up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.

  • One dead, hundreds evacuated in German freak floods

    A fireman drowned and the army was deployed to help stranded residents on Wednesday after heavy rain triggered once-in-25-year floods in parts of western Germany, disrupting rail, road and river transport in Germany's most populous region. The German Weather Service issued an extreme weather warning for parts of three western states, while Hagen, a city of 180,000, declared a state of emergency after the Volme river burst its banks. With Germans voting in September to choose a successor to Chancellor Angela Merkel, the extreme weather could heighten awareness of global warming, a topic with which the Greens, running second to Merkel's conservatives, have so far failed to dominate the agenda.