5 dead, several 'gravely injured' in Capital Gazette newspaper shooting

PRAGUE (Reuters) -Czech President Milos Zeman, who was due to lead post-election talks about forming a new government, is in a stable condition after being treated in intensive care at the weekend, a spokeswoman of the Central Military Hospital said on Monday. Zeman, 77, was taken to the hospital on Sunday and he was receiving treatment in an intensive care unit due to complications related to a chronic condition, the director of the hospital said then. The director, Miroslav Zavoral, has said he did not have Zeman's approval to disclose further details.