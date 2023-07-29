The 5 deadliest Western-provided weapons Ukraine is using to fight Russia

A M142 HIMARS launches a rocket in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on May 18, 2023. Serhii Mykhalchuk/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images

The West has been sending Ukraine weapons and armed vehicles since the start of the war.

Insider spoke to three experts who picked some of the most useful weapons in Ukraine's possession.

These include Storm Shadow missiles and high mobility artillery rocket systems (HIMARS).

For months, Ukraine pleaded with allies to get advanced weapons and armored vehicles that would make a big difference on the battlefield.

Many countries delivered: Germany sent over Leopard 2 tanks, the US provided Patriot missile defense systems, and the UK gifted a squadron of Challenger 2 tanks.

Now, as Ukraine is in the midst of its counteroffensive to regain crucial territory from Russia, many of these weapons are proving useful.

Insider spoke to three military experts about which of the Western-provided weapons have been the most effective for Ukraine in the war. We break down the top five below:

High Mobility Artillery Rocket System or HIMARS

A M142 HIMARS launcher with armored cab stands in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on May 18, 2023. Serhii Mykhalchuk/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images

Ukraine has received dozens of High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems or HIMARS, which have been crucial in its defensive and offensive capacity.

The US-made system is an advanced missile launcher that is mounted on a truck and can fire six, GPS-guided missiles that can reach up to 50 miles (80 km). Its reach allows Ukraine to destroy high-value targets that are far behind the front lines.

Since the missiles are also fixed on the back of a truck, the system is also flexible and can adapt to changing war tactics, Ben Caves, a senior research leader at the RAND Corporation told Insider.

"An important characteristic with the HIMARS is the fact that they can be moved really quickly so that the Russians can never identify where they were, so that has been extremely useful for Ukraine," Caves said.

"They have hurt the Russian logistical effort," he added. "And that's meant the Russians have had to push stuff more to the rear, and that's made Russia in turn, more vulnerable."

The weapon was particularly useful to Ukrainian forces last November when they successfully pushed Russian forces away from the southern city of Kherson, which it was occupying at the time.

Story continues

Zelenskyy has previously said the system is vital to his country's efforts. "HIMARS and other precision weapons are turning the course of the war in our favor," he said.

Patriot Missile Systems

A US Army MIM-104 Patriot, a surface-to-air missile system launcher, is pictured at Rzeszow-Jasionka airport, Poland, on March 16, 2022 Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters

The US-provided systems arrived in Ukraine in April, with Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov tweeting: "Today, our beautiful Ukrainian sky becomes more secure."

The Patriot is considered to be one of the most sophisticated air defense systems in the world. It has the capability to stop cruise missiles and short-range ballistic missiles before they reach their target. It can also shoot down aircraft.

The anti-air system has bolstered the military's air defenses, which have previously been unable to intercept more modern Russian missiles, Dr. Huseyn Aliyev, from the Research Center for East European Studies, told Insider.

"Patriots are only a recent addition to Ukraine's army, but they have already had a very notable effect on their ability to shoot down, for example, ballistic missiles, which they couldn't really shoot down before," he said.

"They could only target Cruise missiles, but now they can bring down even the most advanced Russian so-called hypersonic missiles," he added.

Earlier this year, Ukrainian officials claimed they used a Patriot to shoot down several Russian hypersonic Kinzhal missiles, which Moscow previously boasted were unstoppable.

Javelin anti-tank missile

In this image released by Ukrainian Defense Ministry Press Service, Ukrainian soldiers use a launcher with US Javelin missiles. Ukrainian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP

While the American-made, FGM-148 anti-tank missile is commonly known as a Javelin, Ukrainian soldiers have given it a new name: "Saint Javelin, Protector of Ukraine," according to the Military Times.

The portable surface-to-air missile, which can be fired from the shoulder or from a launcher, is highly effective against main battle tanks and other armored vehicles.

Last summer, the US government provided Ukraine with more than 5,000 Javelins as part of its more than $8 billion military aid package.

Caves told Insider that Javelins were particularly effective in the early stages of the war when Russia failed to take Kyiv.

"They were great in taking out a lot of the Russian armor," Cave told Insider."But that was probably exacerbated by the tactics that the Russians employed in the sense that they made themselves easy targets and underestimated the enemy," he added.

Ukraine is also in possession of UK-made Next Generation Light Anti-tank Weapon (NLAW) which Caves said is equally as useful because it's smaller and requires very little training.

"You can give these weapons to someone and they can easily use it," he said.

Storm Shadow Missiles

The Storm Shadow cruise missile is on display during the Paris Air Show in Le Bourget, north of Paris, France, Monday, June 19, 2023 Lewis Joly/AP Photo

The Storm Shadow, also known as the SCALP, has been described as a game changer for Ukraine's counteroffensive, given its evasive abilities, precise targeting, and its 155-mile range.

The missiles, which were recently provided by the UK, are designed to fly low after launch to evade detection and have an onboard infrared target-seeking system that allows them to recognize planned targets for a precision strike.

Marina Miron, a post-doctoral researcher at the Department of War Studies at King's College London, told Insider that Storm Shadows "act as a force multiplier for the Ukrainian forces."

"These are the longest-range missiles that the Ukrainians can fire from their Soviet fighter jets to strike high-value targets far behind the enemy lines such as command and control centers, logistical nods, ammunition depots, and other hardened targets," she said.

"This in turn helps to disrupt operations and reduce the military capacity of the Russian forces," she added. "While these missiles are few, they are still important to give Ukraine the ability to strike and destroy such targets without a major risk."

Bradley Fighting Vehicles

A group of Ukrainian soldiers in front of a Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicle, seemingly taken before it was damaged. Hanna Maliar/Telegram

Ukraine received a major delivery of armored fighting vehicles from Europe and the US earlier this year.

But the US-provided M2 Bradley fighting vehicles have proven particularly successful, according to Aliyev.

"They're important because they help Ukraine to move infantry to the frontlines," Alivey told Insider. "They don't only offer protection to the military personnel but also allow for flexibility so that soldiers can adapt on the battlefield.

An armored vehicle like the Bradley pairs heavy firepower with the ability to transport up to 15 soldiers, Alivey said.It also comes with night vision, range calculators, and fire control.

"Their purpose is actually not to fight tanks or not to fight on the battle, but just to move infantry, to offer protection," he said. "Sometimes the most dangerous part for troops is just getting to the frontlines," he said.

Only time will tell how useful the weapons really are

It is still unclear how Ukraine's counteroffensive will unfold, and how long the Western weapons will hold until Ukraine will need more.

A top Ukrainian general told the BBC on Thursday that because Russia has littered the frontlines in south Ukraine with multi-layered minefields, Western tanks are proving ineffective.

Some of the vehicles became badly damaged, Gen. Oleksandr Tarnavskyi said, forcing Ukrainian units to leave them behind and advance slowly on foot.

"I don't underestimate the enemy," Tarnavskyi added.

Read the original article on Business Insider