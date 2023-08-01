I-5 deadly hit-and-run suspect arrested at US-Mexico border

Antonio Lopez, 21, was arrested while trying to re-enter the U.S. from Mexico, according to Washington State Patrol.

Lopez was booked into the San Diego County Jail on Sunday at 5:19 a.m., according to jail records.

Lopez, arrested on a $1,000,000 warrant, was taken into custody about four months after King County prosecutors stated he was likely in Mexico.

“We have information now that Mr. Lopez has fled the country and is believed to be in Mexico,” a prosecutor from the King County Prosecutor’s Office said to a judge in April.

Lopez faces two counts of vehicular homicide, one count of vehicular assault and felony hit-and-run for a fatal incident on February 26.

On February 26, two cars collided on southbound Interstate 5 near the entrance to the West Seattle Bridge.

Moments later, Lopez drove a Jeep into the disabled vehicles.

Skyler Thorton, 34, and 38-year-old Terrell Aaron were killed in the collision.

The driver of another vehicle also sustained serious injuries and was transported to Harborview Medical Center.

Immediately after the collision, Lopez and a passenger were seen exiting the Jeep and running away.

Lopez now awaits extradition from San Diego County.