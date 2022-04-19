5 defendants found guilty of murder charges in Santa Maria MS-13 trial

Apr. 19—Five MS-13 defendants were found guilty of multiple gang-related murder charges Friday and Monday following a Santa Maria trial that began in July 2021, according to a Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office spokeswoman.

A jury convicted defendants Juan Carlos Serrano Urbina, Marcos Manuel Sanchez Torres, Luis German Mejia Orellana, Traquilino Robles Morales and Juan Carlos Lozano Membreno on several counts of murder, conspiracy, use of a gun and gang allegations, according to Senior Deputy District Attorney Ann Bramsen.

Each defendant had been on trial since July 12, 2021, when attorneys presented motions for evidence received in the Operation Matador investigation, which culminated in the arrests of the five men and several co-defendants on March 2, 2016. The operation was in response to an investigation into 10 gang-related killings and 14 attempted killings in the Santa Maria Valley from 2013 to 2016.

Verdicts for the murder and conspiracy charges were initially delivered on Friday, while the verdicts were read for the gang and gun allegations on Monday, according to Bramsen. The jury had to deliberate and deliver verdicts on each set of crimes different days due to AB 333. The law, approved by Gov. Gavin Newsom in 2021, went into effect Jan. 1 and is meant to redefine gang participation enhancements as a way to address communities that are considered disproportionally affected by such accusations.

Bramsen said it was "one of the biggest" gang cases prosecuted on a state level in California.

The initial verdicts were read Friday before a packed Superior Court room, according to one of the victim's relatives, who declined to be named. The defendants were found guilty on the following charges, according to Bramsen:

* Urbina was found guilty of nine murders under special circumstances, 14 counts of murder conspiracy and 18 counts of gang conspiracy, plus gang allegations and principal use of a gun causing death.

Story continues

* Torres was found guilty of charges that include seven murders under special circumstances, 14 counts of murder conspiracy, 18 gang conspiracy counts, and gang enhancements and principal use of a gun causing death.

* Orellana was found guilty on charges that include eight murder counts under special circumstances, 14 murder conspiracy counts, 18 gang conspiracy counts, and gang enhancements and principal use of a gun causing death.

* Morales was found guilty of six murders under special circumstances, nine murder conspiracy charges, 18 gang conspiracy charges, and gang enhancements and principal use of a gun causing death.

* Membreno was found guilty of six murders under special circumstances, 11 murder conspiracy charges, 17 gang conspiracy charges, and gang enhancements and principal use of a gun causing death.

Each defendant is facing the possibility of life in prison without parole, according to Bramsen. Sentencing is set for 8:30 a.m. May 16 in Department 8 of Superior Court in Santa Maria.

Attorneys Chris Ames and Andrew Jennings, who represent Orellana and Morales, respectively, did not return emails requesting comment Monday. Attorney Stephen Dunkle, who represent Torres, responded but declined to comment, citing a policy against issuing statements in pending cases.

Steve Balash, who represents Urbina, said his client declined to comment, although the attorney stated Urbina was "very stoic" as the verdicts were read.

Adrian Andrade said he was limited on what could be said about the case due to an Nov. 17, 2017, gag order, but gave recognition to the four other defense attorneys for enduring "lengthy proceedings" and with a "great deal" of evidence.

In addition to the numerous guilty verdicts, Andrade pointed to at least 11 not guilty verdicts in the case.

"It was a difficult case and I think the jury did a very good job in assessing the facts," Andrade said. "I am disappointed, but that is to be expected since I had a different perspective on the evidence."

A second trial for three additional defendants — Jose Narciso Escobar Hernandez, Jose Balmore Saravia Lainez and Jose Ricardo Saravia Lainez — is currently underway in Santa Barbara.