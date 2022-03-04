5 Of Delco's 6 Covid Metrics Drop For Another Week

DELAWARE COUNTY, PA — The coronavirus's presence in Delaware County continues to taper off, according to the latest data from Pennsylvania.

New data provided Friday shows five of the six key coronavirus metrics in Delaware County have dropped over the past seven days.

The only metric to see an increase was the percent of people showing up to hospital emergency rooms with coronavirus-like illnesses. That figure increased from 0.8 to 0.9

The number of newly confirmed cases in Delaware County went down from 326 to 187, about a 43 percent decrease.

Additionally, the incidence rate per 100,000 people decreased from 57.5 to 33.

Average daily coronavirus specific hospitalizations dropped from 33.4 to 24.9

Regarding hospitalizations, the average number of daily patients on ventilators decreased from 3.9 to 1.9.

Delco's positive testing rate went down from 4.6 to 3.1 percent.

As of Friday, Delaware County has seen 94,468 confirmed cases of the virus and 1,827 deaths related to the virus.

To date, 352,505 people in Delaware County have been fully vaccinated, state data shows. Of those people, 151,877 have received an additional dose since August 2021.

