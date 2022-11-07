5 new details about investigation into the deaths of Devin Clark and Lyric Woods in NC

In the seven weeks since two teens were found killed in Orange County, the community has pleaded for information about the suspect and what might have happened.

On Nov. 7, Orange County authorities tried to provide some answers, though they said they were limited in what they could say about the investigation.

Preliminary details on the investigation were discussed at a Monday press briefing outside the District Attorney’s office in Hillsborough by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office and the District Attorney’s office.

Issiah Mehki Ross, 17, of Mebane, faces two counts of murder in the killings of 14-year-old Lyric Woods and 18-year-old Devin Clark.

Woods, a freshman at Cedar Ridge High School in Hillsborough, was friends with Clark, a senior at Eastern Alamance High School in Mebane.

The bodies of the teens were found by two men riding four-wheel bikes in western Orange County on the afternoon of Sept. 18.

Here are five takeaways from the investigation.

When the shooting may have happened

Authorities believe that the shooting occurred in the early hours of Saturday Sept. 18, said Sheriff Charles Blackwood.

This is based on testimony from “several people” who live near the area where the teens were found and heard gunshots, he said.

The time of the gunshots is consistent with evidence, the sheriff said.

Woods left home Friday night, and her family reported her missing Saturday morning. Clark’s family reported him missing on Sunday morning.

Suspect was arrested in Delaware

Investigators identified the teenage suspect by analyzing the crime scene and surrounding area, including the use of forensic evidence.

It was learned that Ross fled North Carolina at some point on Sept. 18 and arrived in Delaware, Blackwood said.

“We had a reasonably good idea where he was going or where he had gone to,” Blackwood said.

The Sheriff’s Office contacted the Delaware Violent Crime Safe Streets Task Force, who investigated and confirmed Ross’s location and sought a search warrant to enter a residence and apprehend him.

Delaware authorities found Ross and detained him on Oct. 5.

The city or place where he was detained was not disclosed.

Two people have been charged by Delaware authorities for harboring a fugitive, said Blackwood. They have not been identified.

Assistant District Attorney Jeff Nieman announces that 17-yrae-old Issiah Mehki Ross faces two counts of murder in the killings of 14-year-old Lyric Woods and 18-year-old Devin Clark during a press conference in Hillsborough Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. Ross is being held without bail and could face life in prison if convicted. Suspects under 18 cannot get the death penalty in North Carolina

Case transferred to Superior Court

The case was successfully transferred Monday morning to Superior Court, allowing for Ross’s identity to be made public as a suspect and for him to be tried as an adult.

The District Attorney’s office declared its intent to transfer the case to adult Superior Court in an Oct. 18 juvenile court hearing. The transfer is allowed in juvenile law when a 16- or 17-year-old is wanted for a violent crime.

A juvenile court judge ordered that the case be transferred to Superior Court in another hearing on Oct. 25.

Ross’s attorney did not file an appeal the transfer during a 10-day period where an appeal could be have been made, according to Assistant District Attorney Jeff Nieman. That period ended Friday at 5 p.m.

Motive may never be known

Authorities have not provided a possible motive that led to the fatal shooting.

“We have some theories and we have some evidence but we can’t speculate as to motive at this time,” said Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Alicia Stemper. “I don’t know that we’ll know in this case, that we will find out collectively.”

The case may go through the courts and result in a conviction in which the defendant does not speak publicly, said Stemper. If that’s the case, the motive may never be publicly known.

Details on the suspect and investigation are scant due to the victims and suspect being juveniles, said Nieman.

What may happen next

Ross is being held without bond in a juvenile detention facility.

The case will be discussed again publicly in his first appearance in Orange County Superior Court on Nov. 15 or 16.

Suspects under 18 cannot get the death penalty in North Carolina.