5 details you may have missed in Marvel's 'Falcon and the Winter Soldier' Super Bowl trailer

Bucky Barnes and Sam Wilson are teaming up after the events of "Avengers: Endgame." Marvel Studios

Marvel released a new trailer for its Disney Plus show "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier."

Insider breaks down some of the moments you may have missed.

There was a small callback to a line between Captain America and Sam Wilson.

Who's that bad guy? Zemo is back.

Daniel Brühl gives us some "The Dark Knight" Joker vibes by announcing his return with his mask on the show's trailer. Marvel Studios

If you didn't recognize him by the mask, Daniel Brühl reprises his "Captain America: Civil War" character, Helmut Zemo. After the "Avengers: Infinity War" blip, it looks like he's still on his mission to rid the world of heroes.

In 2016's "Civil War," he pitted Captain America and Tony Stark against one another as he brainwashed Bucky Barnes. Now that Bucky is back from the blip and fighting for the heroes, he probably has a few bones to pick with Zemo.

If that shot of Zemo looked familiar, it's because it mirrored an iconic moment from the opening of DC's "The Dark Knight."

Did this look familiar? Marvel Studios, Warner Bros.

The shot of Zemo looked very similar to the first shot of Heath Ledger's Joker from the opening of Warner Bros. and DC's 2008 film "The Dark Knight."

Bucky references a line he said to Captain America years ago.

The moment referenced Captain America's two best friends now working together. Marvel Studios

In the new trailer, Sam asks, "Where do we start?" as he's teamed up with Bucky.

The moment may stick out to Marvel fans. Sam said a very similar line to Captain America at the very end of 2014's "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" when Cap decided to go after Bucky and find out what happened to him.

Years later, Cap's two best friends are working together.

We may be getting our first look at Madripoor, a notorious island known in the X-Men world.

It looks like we're heading to one of the MCU's criminal underworlds. Marvel Studios

2019 reports from the Daily Mail and Murphy's Multiverse have suggested we would see a look at the criminal paradise for some kingpins of the Marvel underworld.

Madripoor is known for its ties to X-Men mutants and even served as Wolverine's home at one point. "Falcon and the Winter Soldier" could be another way for some of Fox's X-Men to enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Bucky's got a brand new arm.

Is that vibranium? Marvel Studios

Bucky is showing off some fancy new tech. Bucky previously received a new arm in Wakanda before he disappeared during the Blip in "Avengers: Infinity War."

Is his new arm also Wakanda tech or something else? We may need to wait to see.

The six episodes of "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" will be premiering on Disney Plus on March 19. Watch the full trailer below.

