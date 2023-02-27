5 die in SW China mine as hope fades for 47 trapped in north

·2 min read

BEIJING (AP) — At least five workers were killed in a roof collapse at a mine in southwestern China, as hope appeared to be fading for 47 miners trapped under tons of rubble after a mining disaster last week in northern China.

Deadly mine disasters occur regularly in China, although authorities have reduced their toll greatly by emphasizing safety and closing smaller operations that lacked necessary equipment.

In the mine in Sichuan province, 25 miners were underground when part of the roof collapsed Sunday morning. Five were killed, three were badly injured and the others escaped, the provincial Department of Emergency Management said. Reports said the mine did not produce coal, but gave no details.

Meanwhile, rescue efforts were continuing at the open-pit mine in the Inner Mongolian region’s Alxa League. The death toll remains six with six others pulled from the rubble alive. The cause for the collapse of a mine wall six days ago is under investigation and an unknown number of people have been detained.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for an “all-out” search-and-rescue effort and local authorities have ordered inspections and safety improvements at other mines in Inner Mongolia that produce much of the coal, metals and rare earths the Chinese economy depends on.

Calls to the Ministry of Emergency Management rang unanswered on Monday. The last official report on the rescue effort Saturday said two corridors had been cleared to bring in more equipment and ground-penetrating radar had also been deployed.

Previously, more than 1,000 rescuers were sent to the scene, using heavy machinery, along with life-detection equipment and rescue dogs.

Hours after the initial cave-in, another landslide halted rescue efforts for several hours during the crucial period for rescuing survivors. Since then, crews were carefully excavating by layers to avoid causing more landslides.

Recommended Stories

  • Analysis-Central Asian aviation sees opportunities in Ukraine crisis

    Central Asian airlines are seizing opportunities from Russia's closed airspace, with airline traffic into the region booming in the year since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, executives and analysts said. Flights in and out of the region have surged as airlines that previously flew over Russia are now passing through or flying over central Asia to get to Asia and the Middle East. "A lot of people have moved from the conflict area into Central Asia...they have the linguistic affinity so we're seeing more flights into this area and we're seeing more dynamic economies," said Raphael Haddad, the head of JetCraft Commercial, a firm that sells aircraft globally and in the region.

  • California storm brings flooding and leaves thousands without power

    Mass power outages, flooding and the closures of motorways and beaches are reported in California.

  • 3 Things Stopping You From Having a Higher Credit Score

    The average credit score for U.S. consumers was 716 in 2022, according to FICO. In fact, to snag the most competitive interest rate on a loan, and to be able to apply for one with confidence, it will help to get your credit score into the upper 700s or above. There are several reasons why your credit score may not be where you want it to be.

  • Chris Hemsworth’s wife responds to rumours about Miley Cyrus’ song Flowers

    ‘If someone should talk, it should be Liam,’ she says about Miley’s song

  • Northern Ireland Deal Could Be Struck in ‘Matter of Days,’: Raab

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.Covid-19 Pandemic Most Likely Came From Lab Leak: WSJUkraine Latest: Saudi Foreign Minister in Surprise Visit to KyivMusk Deflects Criticism of Dilbert Cartoonist’s Racist CommentsGoldman Turns to ‘Make-or-Break’ Unit as CEO Solomon Put to TestA deal with the European Union over trade barriers in Northern Ireland could be struck in the coming days, deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab has said. “

  • Zendaya Is Beyond Pretty in a Pink Rose-Covered Dress at the 2023 SAG Awards

    Fresh off her and stylist Law Roach's sartorial slam dunk at the NAACP Awards last night, Zendaya stepped out for tonight's SAG Awards ready to make everyone's best dressed list again.

  • Video shows carjacking arrest turn violent, with police firing shots in North Sacramento

    One officer was hurt as the suspect was attempting to flee, police said.

  • Russia shells two Black Sea coastal communities in Mykolaiv Oblast

    Invading Russian forces launched attacks on two local communities in Mykolaiv Oblast on Feb. 25, having hit the Black Sea waters near the town of Ochakiv and the coastline of the village of Kutsurub, the governor, Vitaliy Kim, said on Telegram on Feb. 26.

  • House Republican flings wild accusation as anti-Asian race baiting stokes hate crimes

    Rep. Judy Chu, chair of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus and the first Chinese-American woman elected to Congress, talks with Alex Wagner about wild accusations of disloyalty to the U.S. made by House Republicans, and the sharp rise in anti-Asian hate in the United States.

  • Already behind bars, man arrested after fatal causeway crash now faces more charges

    Dionicio Enrique Castro, 30, was charged with DUI manslaughter, DUI with serious injury and driving without a license

  • Buffett upbeat in annual letter, defends buybacks

    STORY: In billionaire Warren Buffett’s annual letter to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders, the investor on Saturday signaled he has lost none of his enduring confidence in the U.S. economy, nor his company.He urged investors to focus on the big picture over the long term, rather than higher inflation and other factors that in 2022 dampened stock prices, though not Berkshire's. The 92-year-old also said America’s dynamism has benefited Berkshire - which owns dozens of operating businesses including the car insurer Geico, BNSF railroad and well-known consumer brands like Duracell. Buffett wrote: "I have yet to see a time when it made sense to make a long-term bet against America. And I doubt very much that any reader of this letter will have a different experience in the future." Buffett also defended stock buybacks – a target of politicians in Washington. Berkshire had repurchased $7.9 billion of its own stock in 2022, signaling confidence it was undervalued. Buffett, a Democrat, appeared in his letter to indirectly criticize President Joe Biden who this month urged a quadrupling of a 1% tax on corporate stock buybacks that became law in his Inflation Reduction Act last August.While Biden hasn't demanded an end to buybacks, Buffett said those who claim all repurchases "are harmful to shareholders or to the country, or particularly beneficial to CEOs" are "either an economic illiterate or a silver-tongued demagogue."The letter was accompanied by Berkshire's year-end results, including a record $30.8 billion operating profit. But the company also posted a $22.8 billion annual net loss, compared with an $89.8 billion gain in 2021, as the prices of Apple and many other stocks in its vast investment portfolio declined. In all, Buffett called 2022 a "good year" for Berkshire.

  • ‘American Idol’ star had 'last laugh' after date said he'd 'never make it'

    "American Idol" finalist has achieved unqualified success since breaking into the music industry in the early 2000s, but said a date once told him he'd "never make it."

  • 'I Started Lifting Weights At 40—And Now I Can Crush 15 Pushups'

    Virgen Diaz started doing at-home strength workouts and nutrition plan via Beachbody during the pandemic. Here's how she's gained muscle and confidence.

  • People are waiting hours to go on Super Nintendo World's new Mario Kart ride. Here's how to bypass the long wait and get on the ride faster.

    If the wait for Super Nintendo World's Mario Kart: Bowser's Challenge is well over 100 minutes, you may want to consider the single-rider line.

  • Celtics' Jayson Tatum gives Eagles WR DeVonta Smith his jersey after beating 76ers

    Jayson Tatum made at least one Philly fan happy Saturday night in Eagles star wide receiver DeVonta Smith, who snagged Tatum's game-worn jersey after the Celtics beat the Sixers.

  • Former NFL scouting combine star Byron Jones is cautionary tale to future players | Opinion

    Dolphins cornerback Byron Jones said on social media that he "can't run or jump" just eight years after the combine. Jones is a cautionary tale.

  • Marcos seeks unity as Philippines marks 'people power' anniversary

    Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. called for reconciliation and unity on Saturday as the Southeast Asian nation marked the 37th anniversary of the "people power" revolution that toppled his dictator father. Marcos, who was 28 years old when a helicopter whisked his family from the presidential palace in 1986, said he was one with the nation "in remembering those times of tribulation and how we came out of them united and stronger as a nation." Marcos, 65, clinched a landslide victory in last year's presidential election on a simple message of unity.

  • Yes, Shamima Begum was only 15. So what?

    Of all the excuses that hand-wringing progressives have made on behalf of Shamima Begum, there can be no doubt which is the most feeble. It’s the argument that she was “only 15”.

  • Mexican president claims he has proof of mythical woodland elf

    Mexico’s president shared what he said was a photo of a mythical woodland elf that he claimed provided evidence of the existence of mischievous Mayan spirits.

  • Virginia Fairfax County School Board member with history of controversy calls Battle of Iwo Jima 'evil'

    School board member Abrar Omeish said the Battle of Iwo Jima was "evil" in a confusing remark she made during a Fairfax County School Board meeting Thursday in Virginia.