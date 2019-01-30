5 Dividend Kings Built for the Long Term

Dividend Kings are companies that have increased their dividends every year for 50 consecutive years or more. Building that kind of a track record is far from easy, for companies should not only have rewarded shareholders through downturns but ensured that they didn't just maintain but boosted their dividend payouts further every year, even if business conditions were to worsen.

Not surprisingly, only 25 companies have made it to the coveted Dividend Kings list today. Among these, I believe the five top Dividend Kings you'd want to buy now and hold for a really long term are American States Water (NYSE: AWR), 3M (NYSE: MMM), Emerson Electric (NYSE: EMR), Parker Hannifin (NYSE: PH), and Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG). There's a common thread to all five Dividend Kings: Each is a solid free cash flow (FCF) generator and converts a major portion of net income to FCF, which also holds the key to dividend growth.

This Dividend King should keep getting better

American States Water has the longest dividend growth streak among not just the Dividend Kings but all publicly listed companies: Last year, the utility raised its dividend for the 64th consecutive year. That impeccable record proves the company has a lot going for it.

American States Water provides water services to nearly 259,000 customers, as well as electricity to roughly 24,000 consumers. That aside, it also serves 11 military bases under 50-year contracts with the U.S. government. Now this is where its growth potential lies. You see, while its base water utility business is a steady cash flow generator, potential privatization of military bases and the subsequent awarding of water service contracts in coming years could mean big opportunities for American States Water.

Plant shoots beside stacks of coins depicting income growth. More

Owning Dividend Kings is a great way to boost your dividend income. Image source: Getty Images.

For now, American States Water aims to grow dividends at a five-year compound annual rate of at least 6% in the long term. That should be an easy goal for the company given the resilient nature of its utility and the growth potential in its military business. American States Water's dividend yield of 1.6% is a tad disappointing, but stable and growing dividends should reap rich returns for shareholders in the long run.

Time to overlook near-term challenges

If you've ever used a Post-it Note or Scotch tape, you've used a 3M product. If that makes you think of 3M as a consumer products company, consider that it owns seven brands, manufactures and sells more than 60,000 products, and serves at least 12 major sectors and industries including energy, healthcare, transportation, electronics, and manufacturing. Its diversification partly explains why 3M has been able to grow cash flows steadily and increase dividends every year for 60 consecutive years now.

2018 turned out to be a tough year for 3M, but the company's recently announced five-year financial plan holds promise, especially for dividend lovers: The company expects to grow earnings per share by 8% to 11% and convert 100% of the net income it earns over the period into FCF. As dividends are paid out of FCF, investors in 3M can look forward to higher dividends from the company with each passing year. Last year, 3M raised its dividend by 16% for the 60th straight year, joining the league of the few companies to have raised dividends for six decades or more.