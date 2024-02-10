5 dogs that bit girl, 7, surrendered to St. Paul Animal Control as police continue investigation

Police said Friday they’ve found the owner of five dogs that attacked a 7-year-old girl on Thursday in St. Paul.

The owner surrendered the dogs to St. Paul Animal Control and is cooperating with the investigation, according to Sgt. Mike Ernster, a police spokesman.

The girl had multiple dogs bite injuries to her leg and head area, Ernster said Thursday. As of Friday, she was out of the hospital and recuperating at home.

Just before 5 p.m. Thursday, the girl exited a bus in Frogtown and was walking with her mother when a pack of dogs suddenly appeared out of a yard and attacked her in the 600 block of Van Buren Avenue. A good Samaritan scared the dogs away.

The girl was coming from school and her mother tried to stop the first dog that ran up, but other dogs surrounded them, her sibling wrote on GoFundMe. Doctors “were able to stitch together the best they could,” but the family wants to ensure she has access to a plastic surgeon for her facial injuries.

