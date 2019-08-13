Eight dramatic images from the Hong Kong airport protests and clashes with police

Protests at Hong Kong International Airport escalated for a second day, causing flights to be canceled at one of the busiest airports in the world.

Two months ago, demonstrators took to the streets in opposition to a bill that would allow the extradition of people in Hong Kong to stand trial in Communist Party-ruled mainland China.

Many Hong Kong residents feared that the bill would erode the civil liberties and political freedoms set up under a 1997 agreement that established an arrangement deemed "one country, two systems" that allows Hong Kong to operate as a semiautonomous region.

Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam said that the bill would be suspended, but protesters want her to entirely withdraw the bill from consideration and step down from her post.

She so far refused to negotiate with protestors.

More: Protesters cripple Hong Kong airport for a 2nd day

More: Hong Kong's business reputation takes hit with second day of airport chaos

President Donald Trump weighed in on the protests while talking to reporters on Tuesday.

"The Hong Kong thing is a very tough situation. I hope it works out. I hope it works out for liberty. I hope it works out for China," he said, not explaining more.

Here are eight images and videos from the clashes between protesters and police in Hong Kong

Police officer had his baton taken from him and was attacked with it. Drew his pistol and aimed at protesters. Astonished nobody killed here tonight. pic.twitter.com/Wox8yziDnz — Mike Bird (@Birdyword) August 13, 2019

A Hong Kong policeman (C) falls backwards as they scuffle with pro-democracy protesters during ongoing demonstrations at Hong Kong's International Airport on August 13, 2019. (Photo by Manan Vatsyayana / AFP/Getty Images) More

Policemen in riot gears arrest a protester during a demonstration at the Airport in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) More

The editor of @globaltimesnews @HuXijin_GT has confirmed the man is a journalist working for state-run tabloidhttps://t.co/sv9oXR21KE — Jerome Taylor (@JeromeTaylor) August 13, 2019

A medical staffer helps a detained man at Hong Kong International Airport who protesters claimed was a police officer from mainland China on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) More

Protesters use luggage trolleys to block the walkway to the departure gates during a demonstration at the Airport in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) More

Policemen in riot gear arrest a protester during a demonstration at the Airport in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) More

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Hong Kong airport protests: clashes between police and protesters