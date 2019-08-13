Eight dramatic images from the Hong Kong airport protests and clashes with police

Protests at Hong Kong International Airport escalated for a second day, causing flights to be canceled at one of the busiest airports in the world.
Two months ago, demonstrators took to the streets in opposition to a bill that would allow the extradition of people in Hong Kong to stand trial in Communist Party-ruled mainland China.
Many Hong Kong residents feared that the bill would erode the civil liberties and political freedoms set up under a 1997 agreement that established an arrangement deemed "one country, two systems" that allows Hong Kong to operate as a semiautonomous region.
Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam said that the bill would be suspended, but protesters want her to entirely withdraw the bill from consideration and step down from her post.
She so far refused to negotiate with protestors.
President Donald Trump weighed in on the protests while talking to reporters on Tuesday.
"The Hong Kong thing is a very tough situation. I hope it works out. I hope it works out for liberty. I hope it works out for China," he said, not explaining more.
Here are eight images and videos from the clashes between protesters and police in Hong Kong
