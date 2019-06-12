Bookmark These Back-to-School Tips For September!

No matter how many back-to-school tips you've gathered over the years, the season somehow always manages to be stressful and a little bit hectic, right? “Transitions can be tough for kids,” says Kristen Race, PhD, author of Mindful Parenting. “Even when they are excited about going to school, it is often mixed with feelings of angst about how they will fit in socially and academically. Plus, kids are often having to shift from the lazy, slow-moving summer morning to a get-up-and-get-out pace which can feel unsettling.”

Since the first day of school is just around the corner, we tapped some clever moms and parenting pros to share their best tips back-to-school tips to help make your kids’ summer-to-school transition as smooth as possible. These brilliant ideas-from shopping tips to routine game-changers to genius hacks-will help the crew earn an A+ this semester and beyond.