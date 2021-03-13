5 easy baked oats recipes that will make you feel like you're eating cake for breakfast

Rachel Hosie
·5 min read
baked oats thumb
Triple chocolate raspberry brownie batter baked oats and carrot cake baked oats. Rachel Hosie

  • Baked oats are a trend on social media at the moment.

  • Not only is the dish a simple, healthy breakfast, but it tastes just like cake.

  • Here are five of my favorite recipes, from carrot cake to raspberry brownie batter.

Baked oats are having a moment on social media, but they've been my go-to breakfast for years.

The dish is one of various protein-packed breakfasts that have helped me lose build muscle, lose fat, and keep it off over the years. As registered nutritionist Kimberley Neve previously told Insider, baked oats are a brilliant breakfast choice because they're full of fiber and are satiating, particularly if you add protein powder like I do.

While I love regular oatmeal, the magic of baked oats is that it transforms into something resembling cake in the oven, and it's probably as close as you can get to eating cake for breakfast without, well, actually eating cake for breakfast.

I make my baked oats in a single-serve 15cm x 10cm ovenproof dish, and with all my recipes, if you don't use protein powder you may want to add some vanilla extract and sweetener (honey, agave, maple syrup), and serve the dish with some Greek yogurt to give you a protein boost.

Similarly, if you can't eat banana or don't like it, you can substitute apple sauce or just leave it out. The joy of baked oats is that unlike actual cake baking, you don't need to stress about specific measurements.

I've seen all sorts of creative ideas on Instagram, such as adding dollops of chocolate spread to the middle of the dish before baking to make a molten center, creating a marble effect, and even a crème brûlée topping.

But if you're just getting started, I'd recommend these five baked-oats recipes:

Chocolate chunk banana bread

Ingredients:

  • 1 banana, mashed

  • 40 grams dry oats (about a 1/2 cup)

  • 1 scoop vanilla protein

  • 1 tsp baking powder

  • Sprinkle cinnamon

  • Dash vanilla extract

  • Pinch of salt

  • 1/2 cup almond milk

  • Handful chocolate chunks

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and grease an ovenproof dish.

2. Mix all the ingredients together in a bowl, saving about half the chocolate and a few slices of banana for the top.

3. Bake in the oven for about 20-25 minutes until golden on top (bear in mind it will firm up more once you remove it).

4. Dig in! (This one is also great with a drizzle of peanut butter.)

Triple chocolate raspberry brownie batter

Chocolate brownie batter baked oats
Raspberry triple chocolate brownie batter baked oats Rachel Hosie

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 banana, mashed

  • 40 grams dry oats (about a 1/2 cup)

  • 1 scoop chocolate protein

  • 1 tbsp cocoa powder

  • 1 tsp baking powder

  • Pinch of salt

  • Splash vanilla extract

  • Handful frozen or fresh raspberries

  • 1/2 cup almond milk

  • Handful dark and white chocolate chunks

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and grease an ovenproof dish.

2. Mix all the ingredients together in a bowl, saving some of the raspberries and chocolate chunks to sprinkle on top.

3. Bake in the oven for about 20 minutes until firm on top — I like to bake this one for slightly less than the others to get the slightly underbaked, gooey brownie batter effect.

4. Dig in!

Spiced apple cake

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 banana, mashed

  • 40 grams dry oats (about a 1/2 cup)

  • 1 scoop vanilla protein powder

  • 1 tsp baking powder

  • Sprinkle cinnamon

  • Pinch of salt

  • 1/2 apple, chopped small

  • 1/2 cup almond milk

  • Peanut butter for drizzling

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and grease an ovenproof dish.

2. Mix all the ingredients together in a bowl, saving some of the chopped apple to sprinkle on top.

3. Bake in the oven for about 20-25 minutes until golden on top (bear in mind it will firm up more once you remove it).

4. Drizzle with peanut butter (or your nut butter of choice) and dig in!

Carrot cake

carrot cake baked oats collage
Carrot cake baked oats Rachel Hosie

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 banana, mashed

  • 40 grams dry oats (about a 1/2 cup)

  • 1/2 small carrot, grated

  • 1 scoop vanilla protein

  • 1 tsp baking powder

  • 1 tsp cinnamon

  • Pinch of ground ginger/nutmeg/mixed spice

  • Pinch of salt

  • 1/2 cup almond milk

  • Handful chopped walnuts/pecans

  • Handful raisins

For the "frosting":

  • 40g Greek yogurt (about 1 tbsp)

  • 15g cream cheese (about 1/8 cup)

  • Dash sweetener (eg. maple syrup)

  • Splash of almond milk

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and grease an ovenproof dish.

2. Mix all the carrot cake ingredients together in a bowl.

3. Bake in the oven for about 20-25 minutes until golden on top (bear in mind it will firm up more once you remove it).

4. Mix the "frosting" ingredients together, drizzle over the top, and dig in.

Blueberry muffin

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 banana, mashed

  • 40 grams dry oats (about a 1/2 cup)

  • 1 scoop vanilla protein

  • 1 tsp baking powder

  • Pinch of cinnamon

  • Pinch of mixed spice

  • Dash of vanilla extract

  • Pinch of salt

  • Handful blueberries

  • Handful pecan nuts, chopped

  • 1/2 cup almond milk

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and grease an ovenproof dish.

2. Mix all the ingredients together in a bowl, saving a few blueberries and pecan halves to go on top.

3. Bake in the oven for about 20-25 minutes until golden on top (bear in mind it will firm up more once you remove it).

4. Dig in!

