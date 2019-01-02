5 Easy Ways to Make Money in 2019

Last year was a wake-up call to investors that the stock market doesn't actually go up in a straight line. Wall Street and investors faced two stock market corrections in 2018, with the current one being the steepest we've witnessed in almost a decade. It has a lot of folks questioning how best to make money in 2019 and beyond.

What I'm here to tell you is that making money isn't as hard as you might think, as long as you're patient and are targeting high-success opportunities. Here are five easy ways you can make money in 2019.

1. Buy dividend stocks

One thing you'll notice about this list is that it's weighted toward the idea of investing into the stock market over a long period of time. Sure, stocks had their worst year in about a decade in 2018, but historically the market has returned 7% annually, inclusive of dividend reinvestment and when adjusted for inflation. That type of return has been tough to beat, which is what makes buying stocks so attractive during corrections.

In particular, investors are encouraged to take a closer look at dividend stocks in 2019. Dividend-paying companies offer a number of advantages, aside from the fact that they've historically outperformed their non-dividend-paying peers. Dividend stocks usually have time-tested business models, can help hedge against the inevitable downside in the stock market, and almost always allow for a reinvestment plan to be set up. A dividend reinvestment plan (DRIP) is the same strategy top money managers use to compound the growth of their clients' wealth.

Want a solid income stock to consider? Try AT&T (NYSE: T), which is a company I recently added to my portfolio for the first time. AT&T isn't going to knock investors' socks off with its growth rate, but this boring company is rolling in operating cash flow and substantial wireless-market share in the United States. It should benefit in the coming years from a tech-upgrade revolution caused by its 5G network rollout. Additionally, the company's acquisition of Time Warner and its prized CNN, TBS, and TNT networks provides a dangling carrot to attract new video customers. I assure you, AT&T's 7.3% dividend yield is for real and very sustainable.

