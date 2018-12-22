5 Easy Ways to Save Money in the New Year

From Men's Health

If you’re resolving to accomplish anything this new year, chances are that thing has to do with money–namely, spending less and saving more. It probably also has to do with settling bills for those times you spent money you didn’t have.

A recent study found that the average U.S. household is carrying almost $7,000 in credit card debt (meaning they’ll have to fork over almost $1,000 of interest each year). Kimberly Palmer, a personal finance expert at NerdWallet, helps you get back on track and meet your financial resolutions.

1. Get a Balance Transfer Card

If you're carrying credit card debt, consider a transfer. “Interest rates are rising right now, so it's really useful to lock in a balance transfer card for the new year before rates go up more,” says Palmer. These cards allow you to transfer debt from your old credit card – and with a zero percent introductory APR.

That means if you can meet the minimum payment each month during the 12-15-month introductory period, you can pay off your credit card debts without accruing more interest. It may sound too good to be true, but it’s the real deal. Remember, though, stick to a strict budget by using cash or debit cards. You don’t want even more debt piling up.

2. Eliminate Banking Fees

“A lot of people don't realize that they are paying monthly fees just for their banking,” notes Palmer. These include monthly maintenance fees, overdraft fees, or fees for using out-of-network ATMs. But the real kicker is the minimum balance. Just by failing to maintain a minimum, the average person pays upwards of $12,000 in fees over his lifetime, says Palmer.

Avoid banking fees altogether. Look for a free checking or savings account (but make sure it’s labeled “FDIC insured”), one where you’re earning a high yield (2 percent or higher). So $10,000 in a free savings account at a 2 percent rate, means an extra $200 for you every year. Take advantage of those rising interest rates and earn more on your money in the bank.

3. Follow the 50, 30, 20 Rule

For the most part, saving money is all about budgeting. Palmer recommends a basic breakdown: 50 percent for your essential needs (housing, food, etc.), 30 percent for your wants (going to the movies, going out to dinner, etc.) and then 20 percent for future planning (debt payments, savings, etc.).