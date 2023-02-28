5 enter guilty pleas in Criminal Court

Feb. 27—Five defendants in Cumberland County Criminal Court entered guilty pleas and seven others have opted for jury trials. Dozens of other cases on the docket were continued. Guilty pleas ranged from pleas to drug possession to felony vandalism.

The following persons entered guilty pleas to elements of indictments they faced, or opted to enter guilty pleas to informations, bypassing presentation of evidence to the grand jury or pleading to lesser included offenses.

—Melissa Ann Baker, 47, charged with simple possession of meth, evading arrest and domestic assault, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor evading arrest and received a six-month suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation. The sentence is to be served concurrently with the balance of a five-year drug possession plea in Criminal Court.

The evading charge stems from a July 3, 2022, flight from Deputies attempting a traffic stop.

—James Michael Eller, 43, pleaded guilty to an information charging theft of merchandise of more than $1,000 and received a one-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation. Ellen is to pay $1,000 restitution at the rate of $30 per month with fine and court costs waived.

The incident involving shoplifting occurred on Jan. 12.

—Traci E. Holmes, 38, pleaded guilty to an information charging possession of meth for resale and received an eight-year sentence to serve with furlough approved to attend long-term, in-house treatment through Adult and Teen Challenge. Fine and court costs are waived and the sentence is to run concurrent with a probation violation sentence in White County. Holmes is being given credit for 183 days already served in jail.

The charge stems from a sheriff's department arrest on July 9, 2022, during which meth was discovered during a routine contact between Holmes and deputies.

—Chase Michael Welch, 22, pleaded guilty to an information charging possession of a firearm by a felon and received a three-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation, consecutive to a probation violation sentence of one year to serve.

As part of the sentencing agreement, Welch is to pay $1,019 to the sheriff's office for a kiosk that was damaged while Welch has been incarcerated. The firearm seized is to be forfeited.

The charge stems from the arrest of Welch on Nov. 21, 2022, after he was found in possession of a firearm.

In other cases on the docket, the following took place:

Set for trial

—Quentin Eugene McDaniel, rape, set for trial March 1.

—Paul Richard Mills, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver and introducing contraband into a penal institution, set for trial March 1 as backup case. Second count of possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to March 1 for tracking.

—Sharlene Kay Warner, possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia, set for trial March 21-22.

—Timothy Shane Neeley, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, motion hearing set for March 1 and trial set for April 20.

—Karley Makenzie Reph, vehicular homicide, motion hearing set for April 17 and trial set as primary care April 20-21.

—Brandon Dewayne Shell Jr., possession of a Schedule II drug with intent to sell and/or deliver, motion hearing set for April 17 and trial set for May 24.

—Carol Lee Shell, possession of a Schedule II drug with intent to sell and/or deliver, motion hearing set for April 17 and trial set for May 24.

Deadline docket

—Edith Wauneta Arnold, theft of property of $10,000 to $60,000 and filing false sales tax returns, continued to March 20.

—Jerry Lynn Ashburn, theft of property of up to $1,000, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, child abuse, neglect or endangerment, simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, dropped with issue in prosecution.

—Tracy Lynn Boatright, theft of property of $10,000 to $60,000, possession of a Schedule I drug with intent to sell and/or deliver, introducing contraband into a penal institution, possession of a weapon by a felon, theft of merchandise of up to $1,000, two counts of simple possession of meth, three counts of simple possession and three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to March 20.

—Matthew Shane Breeding, driving under the influence, per se, second offense driving under the influence, resisting a stop, arrest or search and simple possession, motion hearing set for March 20.

—Kacie Renee Nicole Hughes, simple possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear in court; ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.

—Aaron Wayne Letter, domestic assault, continued to April 17.

—Lakeshia Dawn Martin, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to March 3.

—Courtney Rae Maynor, burglary, continued to March 20.

—John Noble Patton, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, Patrick Hayes appointed to represent Patton and continued to March 2.

—Brandon Wayne Rains, aggravated statutory rape, continued to March 20.

—Robert Charles Taylor, theft of property of up to $1,000 and violation of the sex offender registry form, continued to March 20.

—Thomas Alan Uchytil, aggravated assault and reckless endangerment, continued to March 3.

—Crystal Gail Smith, two counts of possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of a weapon during commission of a dangerous felony and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to April 14 with medical issues cited.

Arraignment

—Jimmy Harold Clark, superseding indictment for rape of a child, continued to March 20.

—Francis Nicole Emerson, reckless endangerment (vehicle), continued to April 17.

—Susan Elizabeth Floster, possession of a Schedule VI drug with intent to sell and/or deliver, possession of 20-99 marijuana plants and simple possession, continued to March 3.

Report with attorney

—Joshua Issac Barnard, driving under the influence, third offense driving under the influence, per se (BAC of more than .08 percent) and second offense driving on a suspended license, continued to April 14 at which time Barnard is to return to court with an attorney.

—Joshua Wayne Bohannon, possession of a weapon by a felon and possession of drug paraphernalia, Public Defender's Office reported conflict in case and continued to March 20 to announce a new attorney.

—Jacob Ryan Edmonds, evading arrest, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear; ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.

—Tony Wayne Starkes, possession of a Schedule II drug with intent to sell and/or deliver and aggravated criminal trespassing, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear, ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.

Probation violation

—Timothy Dale Moore, two probation violation warrants, continued to April 14.

—Orry Joseph Savage, pleaded guilty to a probation violation and is to serve the balance of his sentence.

