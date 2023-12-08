5 New Year’s Eve events in Sacramento: Yacht cruises, downtown parties and more

The new year is almost here — and Sacramento is hosting a handful of events to help you celebrate.

From drinks and dancing at downtown hotels to a champagne countdown on a yacht, here are things to do in the capital city for New Year’s Eve.

All events are on Sunday, Dec. 31, unless otherwise noted.

Dance at Gatsby’s House

The Sheraton Grand Hotel is presenting a “Great Gatsby”-themed event for New Year’s Eve, called “Gatsby’s House.”

It runs from from 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m., at the hotel on 1230 J St.

Tickets start at $79, before fees, and include three prepaid drinks, an appetizer buffet and party favors, according to the Eventbrite page.

There will be a live DJ performance and a ballroom countdown.

Take a yacht cruise on the Sacramento River

City Experiences is hosting two yacht cruises for New Year’s Eve.

Its “New Year’s Eve Rock the Yacht Cruise” boards at 1207 Front St. at 10 p.m., and features a full bar, live DJ, scenic views and a countdown to midnight. Guests must be 21 and older and champagne will be provided for a New Year’s toast.

Tickets start at just under $100.

The company is also having its “New Year’s Eve Sights & Sips Cruise” starting at just under $70 per person. Boarding at Front Street, the event starts at 7:30 p.m. and is family-friendly. There will be small bites for purchase, a live DJ and full bar.

Ring in a goth New Year

Harlow’s at 2708 J St. is having a “Goth New Year’s Eve,” according to the club’s website.

Doors open at 9 p.m.

Tickets start at $20 online and the event is for people 21 and over. It’ll be $35 at the door.

Celebrate in black and white

Old School Entertainment and KDEE 97.5 are presenting a “Black & White New Years Eve Party” at the Hilton Sacramento Arden West, 2200 Harvard St.

From 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m., guests — dressed in black and white — can enjoy dancing and old-school music, according to the event page.

Tickets start at $60.

Have a “Gold Rush” party

The Bank at 629 J St. is hosting a black-and-gold themed party for New Year’s Eve. The event starts at 9 p.m. and goes until 1 a.m.

Guests can countdown to the New Year with music, food and drinks.

According to the Eventbrite page, there will be three stories to party in, two DJs, a red carpet and photobooth.

Tickets start at $30 for access to two floors. VIP tickets, which start at $70, gives access to all three floors and complimentary champagne.

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our service journalism team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email servicejournalists@sacbee.com.