The 5 Ex-Memphis Cops Involved In Tyre Nichols’ Death Plead Not Guilty

Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Justin Smith, Emmitt Martin III and Desmond Mills Jr., the five former Memphis Police Department officers charged with Tyre Nichols’ death, have pleaded not guilty at their arraignment Friday.

CBS News reports that the officers were each charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression.

As Blavity covered, 29-year-old Nichols was punched and kicked by the Black officers after a traffic stop and short pursuit on foot in January. Nichols was hospitalized and died at the hospital three days later.

In Tennessee, second-degree murder is considered a Class A felony, meaning for that charge alone, the men are facing 15 to 60 years in prison.

According to CNN, after the former officers entered their plea, Judge James Jones asked the prosecution and defense to be patient as the judicial process will likely take a while.

“We understand that there may be some high emotions in this case, but we ask that you continue to be patient with us,” Jones said. “Everyone involved wants this case to be concluded as quickly as possible. But it’s important for you all to understand that the state of Tennessee, as well as each one of these defendants, have an absolute right to a fair trial. And I will not allow any behavior that could jeopardize that right.”

As the case continues, Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy said his office is still investigating “people who showed up after the beating had concluded” and were “involved directly or indirectly in the death,” CBS News reports.

“We’re going to do what we can as quickly as I can— but thoroughly— and we’ll be making decisions about charges regarding all of those people and in the time ahead,” he said.

The former officers’ next court date is May 1.