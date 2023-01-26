5 ex-Memphis police officers are charged with murder in Tyre Nichols' death

Five former Memphis police officers were indicted Thursday on murder charges in the death of Tyre Nichols, whose beating following a traffic stop was captured on video that “sickened” a top Tennessee law enforcement official.

The officers — Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr. and Justin Smith — were fired after police Chief C.J. Davis said they violated department policies during the Jan. 7 stop that led to Nichols' death.

All five former officers were charged with second-degree murder, two counts of official misconduct, two counts of aggravated kidnapping, one count of official oppression and one count of aggravated assault, prosecutors announced.

“The actions of all of them resulted in the death of Tyre Nichols and they are all responsible,” Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy told reporters.

Second-degree murder, the most serious of the charges, “is a knowing killing,” the DA said.

Video of the encounter with Nichols will be released after 6 p.m. local time Friday, according to officials.Haley and Martin were being held in lieu of a $350,000 bond, while Bean and Smith will need to post $250,000 to leave custody, jail records showed.

Mills posted $250,000 bond and was released late Thursday afternoon, according to jail records.

"No one out there that night intended for Tyre Nichols to die," Martin's attorney William Massey told reporters. "No one, no one. That's shocking to the officer."

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation led the probe and agency director David Rausch said the video will be clear cut.

"Simply put: This shouldn't have happened," he said. "I've been policing for more than 30 years, I've devoted my life to this profession and I'm aggrieved. Frankly, I'm shocked. I'm sickened by what I saw."

Rausch added: “Let me be clear: What happened here does not at all reflect proper policing. This was wrong. This was criminal.”

Defense attorney Blake Ballin, representing Mills, criticized Rausch for the state police leader's strong language, describing the video footage.

"To say things like that when you have a tinder box that we’re all concerned about," Ballin said. "I have questions about whether those were the rights words to use, whether this was the right timing and whether the government should be saying those things about people who are innocent until proven guilty."

Both Ballin and Massey said they’ve yet to see police video.

Already bracing for what police video could show, Ballin urged the public not to jump to any conclusions immediately after police footage is released.

"I would just caution the public to reserve judgment," Ballin said. "Know that there's always more to the story. And although there’s a promise to release a video (Friday), I don't know how many angles, I don't know whose perspective this video will show the incident. But there is always more to the story.

The indictments were welcomed by the victim's family.

Charges against the officers give "us hope as we continue to push for justice for Tyre," according to a statement from Benjamin Crump and Antonio Romanucci, the attorneys for the Nichols family.

"This young man lost his life in a particularly disgusting manner that points to the desperate need for change and reform to ensure this violence stops occurring during low-threat procedures, like in this case, a traffic stop," they said.

"This tragedy meets the absolute definition of a needless and unnecessary death."

Early findings in an autopsy show Nichols was severely beaten before he died, the attorneys said earlier this week.

The 29-year-old Nichols died Jan. 10, days after the confrontation with police that landed him him in the hospital.

Nichols had been pulled over in the Memphis' Hickory Hill neighborhood for alleged reckless driving, officials said.

After an “initial altercation" when "pepper spray was deployed,” the motorist ran, Mulroy told reporters on Thursday.

“There was another altercation at a nearby location where serious injuries were experienced by Mr. Nichols," Mulroy continued. "After some period of time of waiting around afterward, he was taken way by an ambulance.”

Mulroy declined to go into greater detail about the deadly confrontation.

Tyre Nichols in the hospital. (Courtesy family)

A photo provided by his stepfather showed a hospitalized Nichols with blood on his face and what appeared to be a swollen eye.

Nichols' family and their attorneys, Crump and Romanucci, have viewed the body-camera footage of the encounter.

Romanucci described it as an “unadulterated, unabashed, nonstop beating” for three minutes, saying Nichols was allegedly treated like a "human piñata" by the officers.

Crump compared the footage to “the Rodney King video,” referring to the 1991 bystander video of Los Angeles police officers beating a Black man.

Five Memphis police officers were fired in connection with a traffic stop that led to the death of Tyre Nichols. Clockwise from top left: Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Justin Smith and Desmond Mills Jr. (Memphis Police Department via AP)

In a video statement Wednesday, Davis called the incident “heinous, reckless and inhumane” — conduct she said people can see for themselves when the video of the stop is released. She said the officers “were found to be directly responsible for the physical abuse of Mr. Nichols.”

Representatives of the Memphis Police Association, which represents rank-and-file officers, could not be immediately reached for comment Thursday.

When the footage is made public, NAACP President Derrick Johnson said he hopes it will push lawmakers to take decisive action to reform police.

"Tell us what you’re going to do to honor Tyre Nichols," Johnson said in a statement on Thursday. "Tell us what you’re going to do to show his family, his loving son, and this entire nation, that his life was not lost in vain. We can name all the victims of police violence, but we can’t name a single law you have passed to address it.”

In a statement, the Rev. Al Sharpton, who is also an MSNBC host, said police video was designed to make sure officers follow the law.

"There is no point to putting a body camera on a cop if you aren’t going to hold them accountable when the footage shows them relentlessly beating a man to death," according to Sharpton.

"Firings are not enough. Indictments and arrests are not convictions. As we’ve done in the past — with George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and others — we will stand by this family until justice is done. A conviction sends a message to the nation that cops cannot hide behind their badge after committing a heinous action like this.”

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com