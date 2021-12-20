5 Factors That Can Cause Puffy Eyes—Plus How to Depuff
How to treat puffy eyes can depend on what's causing them.
Image Source: Getty / Steve Jennings Priyanka Chopra is testing out yet another new beauty trend. Over the weekend, the actor arrived at the premiere of The Matrix Resurrections, and while she regularly is a source for beauty inspiration, she took the movie's futuristic theme to new heights.
Hair thickening shampoos are chock-full of hair-boosting ingredients such as vitamins to help boost strength and moisture.
It's all about finding the perfect balance.
When the weather gets cold, it's time to change your beauty routine.
We'll tale one of everything.
Shop discounts on top-rated beauty brands like Conair, Benefit Cosmetics, CeraVe, IT Brushes and more at the annual Ulta Beauty holiday sale.
One thing on our New Year’s resolutions is to get skin that naturally glows like Demi Moore. We all looked in awe at Moore’s bare-faced selfies on Instagram, and we finally figured out a piece of how she keeps her skin so amazing. Back in Sept 2019, Moore hosted an episode of Go to Bed […]
Machine Gun Kelly and Harry Styles both entered the beauty space with their own nail polish. So: Why nails, and why now?
Sarah Jessica Parker used the Koh Gen Do Maifanshi Moisture Foundation to get radiant skin while filming ‘And Just Like That’. Here‘s where to find the product.
They're pretty, trendy, thoughtful and no one will need to know that you waited until the last minute.
Have no fear last-minute Christmas shoppers, this list is full of beauty finds that'll satisfy your loved ones tastes.
In our monthly series, 'Take the Edge Off,' we break down the beauty and self-care essentials influencers, CEOs, and celebrities can't stop raving about.
Dozens of popular hair products have been voluntarily recalled after the company found they may contain a cancer-causing ingredient. "The Procter&Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) today issued a voluntary product recall to the consumer level of aerosol dry conditioner spray products and aerosol dry shampoo spray products from Pantene, Aussie, Herbal Essences, and Waterless produced in the United States, in addition to previously discontinued aerosol dry shampoo products from Old Spice and Hair Food, due
It could just be a breakout.
The Los Angeles-based model and artist on slimy skin care, shaving half her head on Instagram Live, and creating equal opportunities for all bodies.
In the second learning module from Yellowbrick, WWD Beauty Inc and Fashion Institute of Technology, industry executives discuss the most strategic ways to navigate new products.
From moisturizers to oils and face masks, Glossier's lineup can help keep your skin dewy and hydrated all season long.
((SL Advertiser)) The Hills Beauty Experience can help you tighten skin and lose inches. For more information, go to thehillsexperience.com
(Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Inc.’s growth fund is buying a majority stake in Supergoop!, the 15-year-old sunscreen brand.Most Read from BloombergModerna’s Third Dose Boosts Antibodies Against OmicronS&P 500 Has Biggest Three-Day Drop Since September: Markets WrapBilly Joel NYC Show Going Ahead; Quebec Closures: Virus UpdateEurope Braces for More Covid Lockdowns as U.K. Cases SurgeSouth Africa Hospitalization Rate Plunges in Omicron WaveThe senior management of Supergoop, including founder Holly Th
The perfect fringe for 2022.