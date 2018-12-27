These 5 Factors Shaped Investing in 2018

This year has been a wild ride for investors, featuring the most ups and downs that the stock market has seen in quite some time. There have been plenty of reasons for that, and investors have had to get used to some new conditions that they haven't dealt with for quite a while.

In particular, we'll remember 2018 for five key factors that shaped the investing climate. Tax reform had a huge impact near the beginning of the year on corporate earnings, creating a large upswing. Yet rising trade tensions worldwide, especially between the United States and China, weighed on investors' minds, and the Federal Reserve's interest rate policies also caused some consternation. The resulting volatility ratcheted up the level of discomfort and many wondered if the long-tenured bull market would be coming to a close. Meanwhile, many investors shifted their allegiance away from cryptocurrency-based businesses toward the rapidly growing marijuana sector.

Let's look at each of these year-defining themes in more detail.

1. Tax reform brings a market boom -- and bust

The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act was one of the biggest legislative accomplishments of 2017, having passed under the wire last December so that it could take effect on Jan. 1, 2018. The most important provision of tax reform for businesses was the cut in the corporate tax rate from 35% to 21%. That immediately brought huge benefits to any company that expected to owe taxes in the future, and the flexibility prompted many corporations to green-light billions of dollars of stock buybacks.

For multinational companies, tax cuts did come at a price. The new rules forced the immediate recognition of overseas profits that companies had previously been able to defer taxes on indefinitely, and that forced some companies to absorb massive one-time charges. Investors focused on the long-term benefits, however, and even those companies that had substantial overseas profit should still see net savings over time.

Stocks soared early in the year on the earnings growth that tax reform fueled. Yet recently, the realization that those tax-based gains will make it harder for companies to match rapid growth rates from 2018 have played a role in the market's volatility, and some worry that slower growth in 2019 will prompt further declines.

2. The ebb and flow of U.S.-China trade relations

Trade has been a major issue for the U.S. since the beginning of the Trump administration. In 2018, what many viewed as rhetoric escalated into aggressive action, with the White House imposing tariffs on steel and aluminum in the early spring that provided exemptions for only a small number of countries. That affected key trading partners in North America and Europe, as well as nations such as China, whose policies have historically been less aligned with the wishes of U.S. trade officials.

The relationship with China proved to be particularly turbulent during the year. On several occasions, President Trump gave Chinese officials a reprieve on imposing tariffs, only to reinstate or even expand their coverage. The U.S. and China went on to exchange several rounds of escalating tariffs, eventually affecting hundreds of billions of dollars in goods.

Recent talks between Chinese leader Xi Jinping and President Trump following the G-20 summit in Argentina led to a brief 90-day pause in the budding trade war. Yet many are skeptical that enough progress will be made before the early 2019 deadline to prevent the risk of new tariffs. With many U.S. companies already reporting negative impacts on their earnings stemming from higher costs due to the trade restrictions, the market could see further downward pressure from trade tensions in 2019.