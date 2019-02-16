5 Facts About High-Yield Dividend Stocks Every Investor Should Know

Dividends are the unsung heroes of investing, powerfully helping our portfolios grow while often being dismissed as boring. Many people don't appreciate just how powerful they can be, so check this out: Between 1960 and 2017, reinvested dividends accounted for about 82% of the total return of the S&P 500 index, as per The Hartford Funds.

It's smart to include dividend-paying stocks in your portfolio, but don't jump into them without reading up on and understanding them first. You may be drawn to the highest dividend yields you can find, but that can lead to trouble. Here are five things you should know about high-yield dividend stocks.

Two hands have written the words "MORE INCOME!" on an index card. More

Image source: Getty Images.

No. 1: A big dividend yield can mean a bargain stock

First, a little math lesson. A key thing to understand about dividends and dividend yields is that a company's dividend yield is really just a simple fraction: It's the total annual dividend divided by the stock's current price. So if a stock pays out $0.50 per quarter, or $2.00 per year, and is trading for $40 per share, you'd divide $2 by $40 and would get 0.05, or 5%. That's the dividend yield. It reflects the fact that if you spend $40 on a share of the stock, you'll get 5% of your investment back in the form of a dividend.

Next, a company's dividend tends to remain unchanged for at least a year. Many companies increase them annually, while others can leave them unchanged for years. But a company's stock price will be changing all the time -- up and down, up and down, sometimes a lot, sometimes a little. That means that the dividend yield will also change all the time -- and most importantly, it means that when the stock price falls, the yield will rise, and vice versa.

If we go back to the example of the company with a $2 annual payout, imagine that its shares fall in value from $40 to $30. Divide $2 by $30 and you'll get a yield of 0.067, or 6.7%. The share price fell and the yield rose.

Thus, when you see a high-yield stock, it often means that the share price has fallen, pushing up its yield. So high yields can be indicators of bargain-priced stocks. But they can also suggest something else.

No. 2: A super-high dividend yield can indicate trouble

A fat dividend yield can also reflect a company in trouble. A company's challenges can push the stock price down, which, in turn, boosts the yield. That's not a big problem if these problems are temporary, such as a factory fire delaying production or an inability to keep up with demand due to an insufficient workforce. In such cases, you might snap up some shares and eventually profit from their rebound, while collecting the dividend.

But many times, a company will be facing serious, lasting problems, such as new, deep-pocketed competition, a major accounting scandal, or a high cash-burn rate. In such cases, a company may have to reduce or even eliminate its dividend, and even if it doesn't, its stock price could fall further, hurting investors. High-yield stocks demand some due diligence by would-be investors.

No. 3: A fat dividend may be tied to a more complicated security

It's also important to understand that there are different kinds of dividend-paying securities. Most of the time, it will be an ordinary public company offering a dividend payout. But sometimes, you'll be looking at a real estate investment trust (REIT), a company that owns lots of properties and collects lease payments from them. In exchange for some favorable tax treatment, REITs must pay out at least 90% of their income as dividends, so they do tend to sport generous yields.