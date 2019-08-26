5 Facts About Queen Elizabeth's Scottish Summer Retreat

Even the royal family is trying to soak up the last bit of summer. Of course, they do so in a much grander way than the rest of us. It's a tradition that Queen Elizabeth II spends part of the summer at Balmoral castle in the Scottish Highlands, and last week Prince William, Duchess Kate, and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, joined her majesty there for a little family getaway.

What does the Queen's summer home look like? She's done a good job of keeping the extravagant dwelling private, but there a few interesting design details that have slipped out over the years, and Architectural Digest has rounded them up below.

1. The Current Castle Is Not Original

Victoria At Balmoral Photo: W. and D. Downey/Getty Images More

Balmoral has technically been around since the 15th century, but several additions and renovations over the years have transformed the home into something far from the original version. A Scottish courtier called Sir Robert Gordon demolished most of the first building and constructed a new, smaller one in 1830. In the 1850s, Queen Victoria had the city of Aberdeen’s architect, William Smith, build a new castle on the premises in a Scottish Baronial style. She then demolished the old castle.

2. Queen Victoria Added Several Cottages to the Property

Garden Cottage, Balmoral Castle - Scotland Photo: argalis/Getty Images More

After the main house was completed, Queen Victoria's husband, Albert, had more plans for the property. Unfortunately, he died before he could see his vision completed, but Victoria continued it for him, adding several houses to the estate over the years. She built the Garden Cottage for her children, Baile-na-Coille for her servant, and Karim Cottage for her Indian secretary. It's reported that Prince William, Kate, and their kids are staying a three-bedroom cottage on the estate called Tam-na-Ghar.

3. Prince Philip Manages the Gardens

Balmoral Grounds And Greenhouse Photo: Tim Graham/Getty Images More

When Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip took over the estate, the Duke of Edinburgh took a keen interest in the gardens. He created a large vegetable garden next to Queen Mary's flower garden, started a plantation of oak, built a flowered paved walkway, and made a water garden.

4. Tartan and Green Is the Main Color Scheme

Royalty - The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh Celebrate Silver Wedding - Balmoral Castle Photo: PA Images/Getty Images More