5 in family die in murder-suicide in Vancouver

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Five members of a family were found shot to death inside a Vancouver home Sunday afternoon in what the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said appears to be a murder-suicide.

Deputies were sent to check on the family in the 11500 Block of NE 92nd Street in the Orchards neighborhood of Vancouver around 1 p.m. after getting a text message “from a family member stating they had harmed others at the residence.” Deputies weren’t able to contact anyone at the house when they arrived.

Backup resources were called, including a SWAT team and a drone, which spotted several people apparently dead inside the home.

When the SWAT unit and medical teams went inside, they found the 5 people, including the suspect.

“While the investigation is in the early stage, this appears to be a murder-suicide involving a firearm. Five family members at the residence appeared to have been shot, including the suspect,” the sheriff’s office said in a release.

The investigation remains active and ongoing, but authorities said there is no ongoing threat to the public.

The names of those involved have not been released.

There is help for those in crisis. In Clark County, the Clark County Crisis Line is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week by calling the Southwest Washington Crisis Line at:

800.626.8137 | TTY 866.835.2755

