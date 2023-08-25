5 family members dead near Uniontown, Ohio, after ‘domestic dispute turned deadly’: police

The bodies of five members of the same family, among them three children, were found inside a home near Uniontown, Ohio, after what authorities are calling a “domestic dispute turned deadly.”

Officers responded to a residence in Lake Township on Thursday to perform a wellness check, the Uniontown Police Department said. When they arrived on the scene around 7:30 p.m., they found all five victims already dead.

Lake County Local School District Superintendent Kevin Tobin confirmed Friday morning that three students were among those killed in the deadly incident. They include a 14-year-old girl, a 12-year-old girl and an 8-year-old boy, WOIO reported.

None of their names has been released and authorities have not yet identified the killer.

A motive for the carnage also remained unclear Friday. Officers suspect the incident was a domestic dispute that escalated into deadly violence. It is being investigated as a quadruple murder and suicide.

No other people are believed to be involved at this time and police said they do not believe there is any additional danger to the community.