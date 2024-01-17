5 family members fatally struck after getting out of vehicles on Pennsylvania highway

Five family members were killed when a tractor trailer after they left their vehicles following a separate accident on an interstate in northeastern Pennsylvania, police said.

Four passengers of a minivan and one person in a car following the group stepped out of their vehicles after the minivan lost control and crashed into a median on Interstate 81 in Lackawanna County, roughly 130 miles northwest of New York City, Pennsylvania State Police said, according to the Associated Press. All five people were struck by the tractor trailer.

The Lackawanna County coroner's office told USA TODAY the five people killed were family members.

Janet Pohoda, who drove past the scene on the opposite side of the interstate, told WNEP-TV that the snow made the roads slick.

The news station reports the coroner, several fire departments and state police were called to the scene. They stayed there for several hours before clearing the scene around 8:30 p.m., reports WBNG.

Information regarding the incident is still being released. USA TODAY has reached out to the Pennsylvania State Police for more details.

What happened?

According to a press release sent by Pennsylvania State Police, this is the order of events that happened:

A 2022 Honda Odyssey lost control and crashed into a concrete divider.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Pennsylvania I-81 crash: 5 people fatally hit in Lackawanna County