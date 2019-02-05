FAANG has now finished reporting earnings. What’s a stock obsessed investor supposed to do now?

Move on to one of the other 550 companies that are reporting this week.

There are a lot of popular social media and consumer names reporting, along with some of the retailers.

We’re going to get more insight into what is going on in the Chinese and US economies. Is consumer spending slowing down?

These 5 companies should provide some much-needed clues into what 2019 could have in store and they have great earnings surprise track records as well.

5 Fantastic Earnings Charts

1. Capri CPRI, also formerly known as Michael Kors, has a great track record of beating the estimate. It hasn’t missed in 5 years. But shares came down sharply to end 2018 on fears over a global recession. CPRI has a big presence in China so keep an eye on those sales.

2. Match Group MTCH has really turned it around, beating 3 quarters in a row after a string of misses. The owner of Tinder and Match.com had one of the hottest charts of the last year, up 64% during that time. But is all the good news already priced in or are the dating apps still seeing big growth?

3. iRobot IRBT also has a great earnings surprise record. It hasn’t missed in 5 years. That’s impressive. But the stock has gotten choppy over the past 2 years. Can it test its all-time highs again in 2019?

4. Tapestry TPR is the company formerly known as Coach. It, too, hasn’t missed in 5 years but the shares also retreated to end 2018. Shares are still down 9.4% over the past 3 months even though they have rebounded off their recent lows. With a forward P/E of 13.8, is this stock a deal?

5. Yum YUM has been on fire the last 2 years, with shares surging 38% in that period. It also has a great beat record. Yum hasn’t missed since 2015. It’s no longer cheap, with a forward P/E of 24.9. Will this earnings report give the shares even further momentum or is the good news priced in?

Zacks' Top 10 Stocks for 2019



In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 finest buy-and-holds for the year?



Who wouldn't? Our annual Top 10s have beaten the market with amazing regularity. In 2018, while the market dropped -5.2%, the portfolio scored well into double-digits overall with individual stocks rising as high as +61.5%. And from 2012-2017, while the market boomed +126.3, Zacks' Top 10s reached an even more sensational +181.9%.



See Latest Stocks Today >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) : Free Stock Analysis Report



Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) : Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research