Here are my 5 favorite menu items from Peoria businesses in 2023

As the Journal Star’s food and dining reporter, I’ve had the opportunity to visit a wide variety of local restaurants over the past year.

The Peoria food scene is incredibly diverse – there is really no doubt about that. I’ve tried pizza with a butternut squash base, rolled ice cream, bubble waffles, chicken cooked over a hearth and other unique menu items.

It can be challenging to compare so many interesting and delicious foods – especially when I make it a goal to try a new restaurant each week. Even so, a handful of dishes stood out – and even drew me back for seconds.

So, here is a look at my favorite menu items from 2023.

Tashan Tandoori Murgh

An entree of Tashan Tandoori Murgh, chicken marinated in yogurt and aromatic spices, cooked in a tandoor oven, with a basket of naan flatbread on the side, at the new Indian restaurant Bollywood Bites in downtown Peoria. A tandoor oven is a traditional clay oven used for centuries in the Indian and Asian subcontinent.

Cooked inside of a clay tandoor oven, this tender chicken dish is served at Bollywood Bites Bistro & Events Center in downtown Peoria.

Owner Irfan Mohammed described the tandoor oven and said, “it gives you a very rich flavor.”

Indeed, the dish is well seasoned; the restaurant marinates the chicken using yogurt and aromatic spices.

At the same time, the seasoning is not overwhelming. Instead, it complements the flavor of the chicken. Customers can order either a half or whole chicken for the dish.

Address: 316 SW Washington St. Suite 1B, Peoria

Caterpillar Roll

Customers can find the Caterpillar Roll at Okinawa Hibachi Sushi Ramen.

I was a bit apprehensive the first time I ordered the Caterpillar Roll at Okinawa Hibachi Sushi Ramen.

I am not a fan of the texture of raw fish. I was determined, however, to try one of the restaurant’s many rolls.

So, after a thorough look at the menu and a quick google search, I ordered the Caterpillar Roll. The dish features shrimp tempura – fried shrimp – along with cream cheese, cucumber, avocado and eel sauce.

The flavors and textures of the roll balanced each other out and melded together beautifully. The cream cheese and avocado offered a smoothness, while the cucumber and shrimp offered a light crunch. And the eel sauce – which I was particularly unsure of – offered a delightful salty-sweet flavor (online recipes call for soy sauce, sugar and a few other ingredients).

Even if you are not a fan of seafood yourself, take this as your sign to try something new. You might just find a new favorite.

Address: 1200 W. Main St. Suite 21A, Peoria

The Gusenberg

The Gusenberg at Richard's Under Main features a burger with melted gouda and bourbon bacon jam. The burger is served on a grilled pretzel bun.

The Gusenberg is one of the many prohibition-themed burgers served at Richard's Under Main in downtown Peoria. The restaurant opened its doors earlier this year, reviving the space that was once home to Richard’s on Main.

The half-pound burger is served on a grilled pretzel bun and is topped with gouda and a bourbon bacon jam. With the distinct flavor of the pretzel bun, the savory bits of bacon and the melty cheese, it is a mouthwatering combination.

Address: 311 Main St. Lower, Peoria

Filet mignon

Customers can order a filet mignon at Jim's Steak House in downtown Peoria.

A perfectly cooked, well-seasoned steak is hard to pass up, and that is exactly what I found when I visited Jim’s Steak House in downtown Peoria.

The dish was not too red in the center – I sometimes joke that I prefer my steak not to moo at me. Jim’s served a tender piece of meat with just the right amount of color in the center.

Address: 110 SW Jefferson Ave., Peoria

Mayan Mocha

The menu at Leaves 'n Beans Coffee features a Mayan Mocha, which is made with espresso, milk and Mexican spiced ground cocoa.

Call it a passion – or an addiction – but I believe coffee is an essential part of the day. So, naturally, no favorites list from me is ever going to be complete without mentioning coffee.

I have visited more local cafes than I should admit. So, what makes the Mayan Mocha from Leaves ‘n Beans Coffee stand out?

The mocha is not your standard, milk chocolate taste. Instead, there is an extra depth of flavor, as well as a subtle kick. The cafe’s online ordering describes the drink as “Mexican Spiced Ground Cocoa with Espresso and Milk.”

All in all, the drink offers a satisfying amount of coffee to kick off the day, while also featuring a dash of exciting and unique flavors.

Peoria Heights address: 4800 N. Prospect Road, Peoria Heights

