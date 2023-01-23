5 felony littering cases will go to trial in Asheville; defendants express 'dismay'

A photo posted on the Asheville Police Twitter page January 14, 2022 with the caption: "APD Make Multiple Arrests in December Illegal Dumping Protests at Aston Park that Caused More than $2K in Cleanup."

ASHEVILLE - Five people charged by the Asheville Police Department with felony littering will see their cases go to trial in Buncombe County Superior Court.

Although 16 people were indicted by a Buncombe County grand jury in June, court records indicate three defendants have since taken plea deals, and on Jan. 23, only five of the 13 remaining defendants are currently set to go to trial.

The trial will begin Feb. 27, said defense attorney Martin Moore. He is representing one of the individuals whose case has a trial date, as well as four others.

Previous coverage:Asheville mutual aid volunteers face 'absurd' felony littering charges, lawyer says

More:Grand jury indicts 16 people charged with felony littering in Asheville's Aston Park

“It’s my understanding that five individuals have been broken off for the first set of trials,” said defense attorney Joel Schechet, who is representing two of the defendants slated for trial on felony littering charges.

Of anticipating more trials to come with the remaining defendants, Schechet said “that would be a question for the DA.”

District Attorney Todd Williams did not respond by press time to a request for comment on the status of the other cases.

The felony littering charges followed December 2021 protests at Aston Park, and various North Carolina attorneys have called the charges "rare" and "unusual.”

“I’m having a hard time understanding why we’ve even gotten this far,” Schechet said.

More:ACLU of NC challenges Asheville's park bans against felony littering defendants

The protests, which took place in the week leading up to Christmas Day 2021, were billed as "a community art build" by the protesters and were calling for sanctuary camping for the city's homeless population following a series of police sweeps of encampments that winter.

According to a June news release from APD, the protests resulted in the dumping of 2,000 pounds of litter and refuse, and the cleanup "cost taxpayers in the City of Asheville nearly $2,700 with more than 100 man-hours, and required two dump trucks, half a dozen pickup trucks, and other heavy machinery.”

Story continues

N.C. Court's felony case activity reports going back the last 10 years show only one other felony littering case filed in Buncombe County.

Among the defendants whose case is set for trial is Sarah Norris, 43, who said after the Jan. 23 court appearance that she feels a continued sense of “dismay” and “heartbreak,” as well as being “flabbergasted” by the “amount of public resources that the city is willing to expend to criminalize those who stand with the folks the city has most abandoned.”

Asheville resident Sarah Norris has been charged with felony littering following a protest in Aston Park in December 2021.

“The mind reels that the city is so committed to being able to do harm to those who live on the street with impunity, that they are … willing to invest this incredible amount of staff hours, money, surveillance in criminalizing mutual aid workers,” Norris said.

As criminal proceedings are underway, 14 of the 16 original felony littering defendants are involved in an American Civil Liberties Union of North Carolina challenge against the city, which they issued in a Jan. 19 letter to several members of city leadership.

More:Report: How will Asheville end homelessness? See the recommendations from a $73K study

The 14 individuals, all mutual aid volunteers, were issued park bans after the protest, banning them from public parks for three years.

“Our clients were issued park bans after their participation in protests and demonstrations held at Aston park,” said Muneeba Talukder, staff attorney for ACLU of N.C. in a Jan. 20 news release. “The City’s restriction of their access to public space is clearly a punitive response to these individuals’ exercise of their First Amendment right to assembly. Several of our clients were not given notice of the park ban and effectively were not provided with any process to appeal the bans.”

If a response is not provided by Feb. 9, the letter said the ACLU will "proceed to consider further legal action."

Public Safety Reporter Ryan Oehrli contributed.

Sarah Honosky is the city government reporter for the Asheville Citizen Times, part of the USA TODAY Network. News Tips? Email shonosky@citizentimes.com or message on Twitter at @slhonosky.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: 5 felony littering cases to go to Buncombe Superior Court in February