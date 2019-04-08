5 feminine scents for the summer season

Now that warmer weather is making its way to much of the northern hemisphere, major perfume brands are revealing their spring and summer fragrances, many characterized by fresh, light notes that are a perfect match to the season. Fruits and flowers are gradually replacing the heavier scents of winter. Read on for an overview of the women's fragrances that will keep you intoxicated until the fall.

CK One Summer by Calvin Klein

Calvin Klein has released an eye-catching limited edition of its "CK One Summer" fragrance with bright, pop-art inspired colors. As a bonus, small stickers included on the back of the packaging allow you to express your personality and customize each of these unisex fragrances.

> Composition: a mix of quince, tangerine, bergamot and water lily, with accords of 'Icelandic blue lagoon,' juniper berries, coriander, matcha tea, Siberian driftwood, musk and blue amber. Created by Carlos Vinals.





Jimmy Choo Floral by Jimmy Choo

Jimmy Choo celebrates the rebirth of nature at the heart of the city as well as femininity and elegance with his new fragrance based on a bouquet of flowers. A fruity, floral, and musky perfume created by nose Louise Turner.

> Composition: notes of bergamot, nectarine, mandarin, magnolia, sweet pea, apricot blossom, combined with scents of ambrox, musk and white woods



Miami Blossom by Escada

As it does every year around this time, Escada has unveiled the latest version of its celebrated summer collection. This season, the brand celebrates the glamour of Miami with a limited edition full of sunshine and freshness, dominated by flowers and fruits. Created by Caroline Sabas.

> Composition: a combination of watermelon, orange, tiare flower, jasmine, tuberose, pineapple, sandalwood and musks.

Mon Guerlain, Bloom Of Rose by Guerlain

Guerlain presents a new facet of the "Mon Guerlain" women's fragrance, strong and modern, with its new eau de toilette Bloom of Rose. Co-created by master perfumier Thierry Wasser and Delphine Jelk, the scent calls you to make the most of the here and now.

> Composition: the core of the original perfume is a combination of Carla lavender, Sambac jasmine, vanilla tahitensis and Australian sandalwood are enhanced with notes of neroli and Bulgarian rose.

Mon Paris Parfum Floral by Yves Saint Laurent

The latest edition of the "Mon Paris" perfume by Yves Saint Laurent, with a scent designed to evoke passion and desire. A bold fragrance that, as the name suggests, explodes into a striking floral bouquet. Developed through close collaboration between Dora Baghriche and Olivier Cresp. >Composition: notes of bergamot, pear, raspberry and peach, mingled with scents of datura, Sambac jasmine, orange blossom, magnolia and peony. All combined with essence of patchouli, musk