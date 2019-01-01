5 Financial Resolutions to Start 2019 Off Right

Many of us do the same thing year after year: We resolve to get better about money matters, improve for a couple of weeks or maybe even months, and then let those good habits lapse. Much of that colossal (and perhaps universal) failure rate for New Year's resolutions can be traced back to setting unrealistic goals and expectations. With that in mind, here are a few reasonable financial promises to yourself that you might be more likely to keep.

1. Start budgeting

Only 41% of American households follow a budget despite the fact that it's one of the most effective money management tools out there. Why such resistance? A good 36% of Americans feel that budgeting is too much work, when in reality, it doesn't have to take much more than an hour to set up a budget, and then another 30 minutes each month to revisit it.

The numbers 2019 hanging from strings above the words happy new year. More

Creating a budget means listing your recurring monthly expenses, factoring in one-time expenses, such as your annual warehouse-club membership fee, and comparing your total spending to your post-tax income. The figures you use should be rooted in reality, which means you'll need to check your bank and credit card statements to get an accurate sense of what you spend across various categories (think food, home maintenance, entertainment, and so on).

Once you have that framework in place, you'll see where your money is going and where you have room to cut corners if you aren't saving enough. You might be surprised by how much you're spending in one area, and find that you could reallocate those resources to saving or something you're more passionate about.

Don't only look at your budget as a tool that helps you cut back on expenses; it could actually unearth different opportunities you might have otherwise been scared to pursue. For example, if you're eager to move to a bigger home with a heftier mortgage, you might write off that option thinking it's too expensive. If your budget reveals that you can afford to spend $500 more a month on housing and still meet all of your other obligations and savings goals, you'll have an easier time making that leap.

2. Build an emergency fund

An estimated 40% of U.S. adults don't have the money on hand to pay for a $400 emergency. If you're one of them, boosting your cash reserves should take priority over all other financial goals in the coming year. Even if your savings account balance is above that threshold, if you don't have a minimum of three months' worth of living expenses tucked away in the bank, you're running the risk of landing in debt should you encounter a whopping home repair, wreck your car, or get unexpectedly laid off.

Now, if you're starting with little to nothing, you're likely not going to build a true emergency fund overnight. But what you can do is examine your budget and start looking for expenses you can trim so that you can contribute to an emergency fund. Unfortunately, we're not talking about eliminating your morning latte every other day. If you're determined to build out a solid safety net, you might need to make some serious changes, like downsizing your home or unloading a car.

3. Boost your retirement savings

Social Security won't provide enough income for you to live on in retirement, and it's not because the program is going broke. Rather, those benefits are designed to replace only about 40% of the average worker's pre-retirement income. Most folks need roughly double that amount to live comfortably during their golden years. That's why it pays to step up your retirement savings game, particularly if you're on the older side with a balance that's lower than you'd like to admit to.