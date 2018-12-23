5 Financial Rules to Live By

Financial education is one of the biggest blind spots in America. We know when two trains will pass if they leave different stations, at different times, traveling at different speeds. But when it comes to understanding the consequences of long-term compounding -- what Einstein called "the most powerful force in the universe" -- we haven't a clue.

This article won't attempt to cover the whole syllabus of an adequate personal finance course. Instead, it offers up five heuristics -- rules of thumb -- that will generally keep people out of financial trouble, and offer more personal freedom in the future.

Master these five and you'll be way ahead of the rest of the crowd.

1. Avoid high-interest debt like the plague

There's nothing quite so destructive as debt that's compounding. High-interest debt will financially keep you a slave to your debtors -- most likely, your credit card company. But it can also ruin you emotionally, causing many lost nights of sleep worrying over making ends meet.

Generally speaking, I consider high-interest debt to be anything with a rate of 7.5% or higher. That means -- in today's environment -- things like mortgages, student loans, even car loans wouldn't fall into this category... if you have a good credit score.

Credit card debt, on the other hand, most certainly would qualify as "high interest." Right now, the average rate sits at 17.2%.

To give you an idea of how damaging that can be, let's look at the long-term effects. Say that you have $10,000 in debt on your credit card. We'll assume you pay off $200 per month -- a likely minimum during the first month.

Chart showing balance and interest on $10,000 in credit card debt over time More

In the end, it will take you over seven years (89 months) to pay off this debt. That's the blue line. And you will finish having paid an extra $7,700 in interest because your debts were compounding that entire time -- the red line.

And here's the real kicker: We assumed that you won't be charging anything else to your credit cards over that time frame! The takeaway message is simple: Unless it's to meet your most basic needs for food, clothing, or shelter, you should never be using high-interest debt.

If you don't take care of this first point, none of the following will ever be possible.