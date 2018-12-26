5 Fitness Deals To Help You Get in Shape in 2019

Staying in shape is hard, and even the most disciplined people need some helpful gadgets and subscriptions in order to stay motivated and on track and hit their goals. Here are five tools and services that will help you keep your New Year's fitness resolutions.
Resistance Door Gym
Traditional gyms are overrated. Expensive, crowded, and filled with people scrambling for the same equipment, gyms are slowly being replaced by equipment that can give you an equally beneficial workout in the comfort of your own home. The Resistance Door Gym gives you a full-body workout in any room of the house, and you’ll be able to quickly set it up and take it down using any sized door. You’ll even be able to train high-to-low and bilaterally. Enter the coupon code NEWYEAR2019 at check-out to receive an additional 19 percent off.
Fitterclub Personal Training: 1-Yr Membership
One of the most difficult parts of staying in shape is staying motivated, and this membership offers over 1 million tailored fitness programs that will keep you in the game no matter what. Whether you’re trying to build an entirely new body or simply shed a few pounds, this service will help you see results with just thirty minutes of training per day, and you’ll be able to choose your workouts based on your personal preferences, body type, and goals. Enter the coupon code NEWYEAR2019 at check-out to receive an additional 19 percent off.
True Wireless Fitness Bluetooth Headphones
Working out doesn’t have to be a boring and monotonous experience. These True Wireless Fitness Bluetooth Headphones let you listen to your favorite tracks when you’re working out without having to worry about breaking the seal or damaging the electronics with your sweat. These phones also come with Bluetooth 4.2 technology and a built-in mic that can be used to make or take calls on the go. Enter the coupon code NEWYEAR2019 at check-out to receive an additional 19 percent off.
Live Streaming Fitness: Lifetime Subscription
These on-demand fitness classes will help you reach your goals through live sessions that can be streamed on any device, any time. You’ll be able to train with some of the industry’s best instructors, and there are classes that range from yoga and cardio to strength training and specialized workouts. This subscription even comes with personalized advice on food, meal plans, and weight loss strategies. Enter the coupon code NEWYEAR2019 at check-out to receive an additional 19 percent off.
BodyBoss 2.0 Portable Home Gym
Too busy to go to the gym? Bring the gym home with this portable workout station. You’ll be able to tone, strengthen, and burn calories in your room or on the go, and the gear is designed to simulate all the bulky equipment that you find at the gym without all the hassle. It includes a fold-up VectorFit platform, cloth-covered resistance bands, a collapsible workout bar, and more-meaning no part of your go-to workout will be exempt. Enter the coupon code NEWYEAR2019 at check-out to receive an additional 19 percent off.
