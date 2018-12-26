5 Fitness Deals To Help You Get in Shape in 2019

From Popular Mechanics

Staying in shape is hard, and even the most disciplined people need some helpful gadgets and subscriptions in order to stay motivated and on track and hit their goals. Here are five tools and services that will help you keep your New Year's fitness resolutions.

Resistance Door Gym





Traditional gyms are overrated. Expensive, crowded, and filled with people scrambling for the same equipment, gyms are slowly being replaced by equipment that can give you an equally beneficial workout in the comfort of your own home. The Resistance Door Gym gives you a full-body workout in any room of the house, and you’ll be able to quickly set it up and take it down using any sized door. You’ll even be able to train high-to-low and bilaterally. Enter the coupon code NEWYEAR2019 at check-out to receive an additional 19 percent off.

Fitterclub Personal Training: 1-Yr Membership





One of the most difficult parts of staying in shape is staying motivated, and this membership offers over 1 million tailored fitness programs that will keep you in the game no matter what. Whether you’re trying to build an entirely new body or simply shed a few pounds, this service will help you see results with just thirty minutes of training per day, and you’ll be able to choose your workouts based on your personal preferences, body type, and goals. Enter the coupon code NEWYEAR2019 at check-out to receive an additional 19 percent off.

True Wireless Fitness Bluetooth Headphones


