5 Florida high school staffers charged with failure to report teen's sexual assault

Five employees of the Palm Beach County school district were charged with failure to report sexual abuse after they were made aware that a 15-year-old student was allegedly assaulted by another teenager.

Palm Beach Central High School Principal Darren Edgecomb, former counselor Priscilla Carter, teacher Scott Houchins, and assistant principals Nereyda Cayado De Garcia and Daniel Snider were arrested Monday following an investigation into the aftermath of the 2021 assault, according to Palm Beach County court records.

Although authorities found evidence to corroborate the girl’s account, her parents declined to file charges against the suspect because they felt a prolonged legal battle would inhibit their daughter’s progress, court documents said. The case was cleared in October 2021.

But the girl’s father later contacted the sheriff’s office because they felt school officials were “criminally negligent” in their mandatory reporting obligations.

According to a redacted affidavit in Houchins' case, a student wrote a letter detailing concern for her friend who had experienced two sexual assaults and whose mental health was suffering as a result. The letter, which included concerns about self-harm, was given to Houchins on June 16, 2021.

Houchins told the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office that he read the letter and gave it to the school's guidance office, the affidavit read. The 15-year-old girl was then evaluated by a school official who determined she did not need to be "Baker Acted," which is an involuntary mental health hold.

The affidavit also said the child was not asked about her sexual assault during her evaluation by the unnamed school official. That official spoke to someone else, whose name was redacted, and said the guidance office had received a letter that outlined the student's self-harm and suicidal ideation, but made no mention of sexual assault.

According to the court document, the student attempted suicide over the summer of 2021 while at a school function in Washington, D.C.

In a separate affidavit filed in Snider's court case, the sheriff's office investigator states that Snider was made aware of the assault on August 16, 2021. The girl was then asked to make an official statement to school officials regarding the assault.

Snider did not report the assault to the Department of Child and Family Services, as he is required to by state law, the affidavit in his case said.

The affidavit states that an unnamed official "conducted his own investigation" into the assault and "would not share his findings" in a meeting three days later. That person also said that he did not contact law enforcement because "he felt that sexual assault did not occur based on his own investigation."

In that meeting, an individual whose name was redacted asked whether they were required to report the assault and were told the child "should have told her parents and the parents should have reported it to law enforcement," according to the affidavit.

The assault was eventually reported to law enforcement by the girl's parents on August 20, 2021, which was three days after Snider was alerted and months after the girl's friend gave her letter to Houchins.

Probable cause affidavits were not immediately available in the court records for Edgecomb, Cayado De Garcia or Carter.

The Florida Department of Child and Family Services noted that Florida law names specific occupations as a mandatory reporter of child abuse or neglect, which includes school teachers, counselors and personnel. There are multiple ways to contact the department through the department's abuse hotline.

"The Abuse Hotline Counselor will determine if the information provided meets legal requirements to accept a report for investigation," the department said in a statement Tuesday.

County inmate records show all five of the current and former school personnel were released on bond Tuesday. None of them immediately responded to requests for comment sent to their county email addresses.

Angela Cruz Ledford, spokesperson for the School District of Palm Beach County, said each of the five district employees were moved into positions that do not have student contact.

"The allegations involving students occurred off of school property and over a weekend," Ledford said. "However, no matter when or where any alleged assault against a student occurs, our policy aligns with the law, which requires all personnel to report suspected abuse.”

The district declined to comment on the arrests citing an open investigation.

