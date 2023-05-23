5 Florida men arrested for stealing from Atlanta area AT&T store

Five men from Florida were arrested after a multi-thousand dollar burglary of an Atlanta area AT&T store, police say.

Three men from Miami, one from Margate, and one from Sunrise were arrested in Carrollton after a Wednesday burglary, Carrolton police said.

Officers responding to reports of a break-in at the Columbia Drive AT&T store found a damaged front gate and that the building had been forced open by the suspects.

According to police, the men also broke into three vehicles and a trailer, leading to an estimated loss and damages costing more than $20,000.

Surveillance footage from the area, including FLOCK cameras, helped officers identify the suspects’ vehicle involved in the incident.

Detectives then “promptly issued an alert for the vehicle,” which was found in Alpharetta.

Police said five individuals, originally arrested on unrelated charges, were identified as “being connected” to the burglary at the AT&T location. All five were from Florida.

The five suspects have been identified by police as:

Jermain McMillian, 24 years old, of Sunrise

Jaquan Beaver, 23 years old, of Miami

Lenard King, 26 years old, of Miami

Daniel Charleswell, 24 years old, of Miami

Lemarcus King, 23 years old, of Margate

All five men have been charged with 2nd-degree burglary, criminal damage to property, three counts of entering auto, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

According to police, the investigation is still active and evidence suggests they may be responsible for multiple other AT&T burglaries across the southeastern United States.

The five men are all currently in custody at the Carroll County Jail.

