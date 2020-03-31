5 Food Delivery Stocks Seeing Increasing Sales During Covid-19 Crisis

Cities across the U.S. are ordering residents to shelter in place in order to prevent the spread of Covid-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. This has resulted in restaurants either closing altogether or shifting to takeout and delivery only.

While most restaurants have seen dramatic declines in sales despite offering takeout and delivery, there are two types of businesses in the food production chain that seem to be marking sales increases: popular delivery services and pizza restaurants. More people are taking advantage of independent delivery services in order to stay quarantined, and some pizza places with entrenched delivery systems are also seeing upticks in orders.





A look into this trend reveals that the following five companies are likely to report higher numbers of orders, potentially leading to higher revenue.

Grubhub

Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) is a Chicago-based online food ordering company that partners with local restaurants, enabling customers to buy local and providing small restaurants with a channel for online ordering and delivery.

On March 31, shares of Grubhub traded around $40.62 apiece for a market cap of $3.7 billion. GuruFocus gives it a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10. The company has grown its revenue steadily, but net income dipped into the negatives for 2019.

8aceb25fd834f9711e153f7437b59c27.png More

Grubhub earns its money mostly from a combination of commissions from restaurants, delivery fees from consumers and marketing fees from restaurants, though it does not publicly disclose the exact proportions.

After announcing in early March that it would suspend commissions fees for restaurants, Grubhub released a program called Supper for Support. In the promotion, customers can get $10 off orders from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. The catch here is that already-struggling restaurants must foot the bill for this $10 discount per order, which has caused some public outcry. Additionally, it is an opt-out program, meaning that all restaurants that use Grubhub are enrolled in the program unless they intentionally opt out of it.

"Though Grubhub is upfront with businesses about the terms, the move is being criticized as an attempt to profiteer from business partners that are struggling under the nationwide measures to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus," wrote Natt Garun in an article for The Verge.

While the move is being criticized as shameless profiteering, the question here is, which party would it be most ethical to force the bill on? Someone has to pay the cost for delivery. Should the customers continue footing the bill, often while unemployed and/or in quarantine? Should the delivery services waive fees entirely, and could they afford to continue operating while bleeding cash? Despite having long-term financial strength, Grubhub has a cash-debt ratio of only 0.69. The ability to survive while being net cash negative would depend entirely on the structure of its borrowing and the type of credit lines it has access to.

4055361d444b6b84dff5133a22b61603.png More

There may be no "right" answer here, but it is true that Grubhub is conducting business at an increased volume and is likely growing its customer base and public awareness, giving it a boost for earnings growth.

Blue Apron Holdings

New York-based Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APRN) delivers original recipes and ingredients to customers. It also offers a wine delivery service to accompany its meals.

On March 31, shares of Blue Apron traded around $12.67 for a market cap of $168.49 million. GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10. Growth has stagnated in the last couple of years, while the operating margin remains low at -11.45%.