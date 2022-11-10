5 former Methodist Hospital employees indicted for HIPPA violations, officials say

Five former Methodist Hospital employees have been indicted for HIPPA violations, according to the U.S. Dept. of Justice.

The employees were indicted by a grand jury for conspiring with Roderick Harvey, 40, to unlawfully disclose patient information in violation of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996, commonly known as HIPAA.

HIPAA was enacted by Congress in 1996 to create national standards to protect sensitive patient information from being disclosed without a patient’s knowledge or consent.

HIPAA’s provisions make it a crime to disclose patient information, or to obtain patient information with the intent to sell, transfer or use such information for personal gain.

According to the indictment, between November 2017 and December 2020, Harvey paid Kirby Dandridge, 38, Sylvia Taylor, 43, Kara Thompson, 30, Melanie Russell, 41, and Adrianna Taber, 26, to provide him with names and phone numbers of Methodist patients who had been involved in motor vehicle accidents.

MORE: Fugitive arrested in bribery scheme using MPD records

After obtaining the information, Harvey sold the information to third persons including personal injury attorneys and chiropractors, the release said.

The conspiracy charge carries a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment, a fine of $250,000 and three-year period of supervised release.

Harvey was also charged with seven counts of obtaining patient information with the intent to sell it for financial gain on various dates between November 12, 2017, and September 7, 2019. Each of those charges carries a maximum penalty of 10 years’ imprisonment, a fine of $250,000 and three years’ of supervised release.

Dandridge, Taylor, Thompson, Russell, and Taber were each charged with separate violations of disclosing the information to Harvey in violation of HIPAA.

That charge carries a maximum penalty of one year imprisonment, a $50,000 fine and a one-year period of supervised release.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. The charges and allegations in the indictment are merely accusations, and the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Story continues

Harvey was previously arrested in 2021 for a scheme involving confidential records from the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

He was charged with Bribery of a Public Servant and Violation of a Computer Act of $10,000, records show.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: