5 found dead in Duluth home after police asked to make check

DULUTH, Minn. — Five people were found dead inside a Duluth home on Wednesday, after police received a report of a male experiencing a mental health crisis, authorities said.

Duluth Police Chief Mike Tusken said police got an initial request to check on someone in nearby Hermantown, which led them to the Duluth home, where authorities found the bodies.

Tusken called it an "unimaginable tragedy," WDIO-TV reported.

The scene unfolded earlier Wednesday when the Hermantown Police Department responded to a welfare call at about 11:18 a.m. but was not able to contact the individual. Authorities in Hermantown, which is immediately northwest of Duluth, contacted Duluth police with information that led to a check of a home on the 700 block of East 12th Street, in the city's East Hillside neighborhood.

Based on a tip that the person there had access to weapons, Duluth police called in officers from the Superior Police and St. Louis County's Sheriff's departments.

"Due to the intelligence discovered, numerous law enforcement and public safety agencies responded to the scene," according to the Duluth Police Department's press release. "The home that agencies responded to was known to the subject."

Authorities conducted what Duluth police called a "methodical search of the premise." Officers were able to eventually enter the home, at which point they located five dead bodies as well as a dead dog.

Authorities said they believe those killed are all related. Their names were being withheld until next of kin can be notified. Duluth police said they are continuing to investigate what happened.

"Tonight we are a community in pain and shock, sharing a sorrow for the loss of our people," Duluth Mayor Emily Larson tweeted Wednesday evening. "My heart, like yours, absolutely hurts for the pain of loved ones and the fear people likely experienced on their final day here with us."

