5 found dead inside Maryland home

Five adults were found dead inside a Maryland home Friday, sheriff’s officials said.

Deputies from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and La Plata Police Department officers responded to a report of a shooting at the home in La Plata about 4 p.m., the sheriff’s office tweeted on Friday.

The La Plata officers found five adults dead inside, the sheriff’s office said.

“Investigators are working to establish the identities and the relationships between everyone involved,” they added.

An unidentified homeowner was speaking to investigators, NBC Washington said, and no suspects have been implicated.

The sheriff’s office initially told the station the homeowner discovered and reported the bodies.

“We didn’t expect anything like that happening here,” neighbor Zaid Khan told NBC Washington. “I mean we don’t experience much. Maybe like thieves here somewhere, but we don’t really experience anything here so it’s crazy,” he added.

La Plata Police Chief Carl Schinner also told the station that investigators thought it was likely “an isolated incident.”

Representatives of the sheriff’s and county medical examiner’s offices did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

NBC Washington reported on-air that the home is in the Agricopia neighborhood in La Plata, which is about 35 miles south of Washington, D.C.

