5 found dead, people were ‘screaming’ for help in NC murder-suicide, police say

Joe Marusak
·1 min read

Police found two adults and three youth dead in a home in High Point on Saturday morning after responding to reports of people screaming for help.

Police are investigating the deaths as a murder/suicide, according to a High Point Police Department news release.

The ages of the children or juveniles has not been made public.

Just after 7 a.m., officers went to the 2700 block of Mossy Meadow Drive after getting 911 calls about two people running down a neighborhood street, screaming for help, according to police and news reports.

There were two adults “running down the street ... screaming that they needed help,” High Point Police Capt. Matt Truitt told WFMY on Saturday.

Officers came upon a man and a woman who said they needed help. Police then forced their way into a home at 2734 Mossy Meadow Drive where they found the five people dead.

Police say no threat to the community exists.

Police haven’t released the names of those found dead and said they continue to investigate the killings.

Police urged anyone with information about violent crime and other illegal activity to call Crime Stoppers of High Point anonymous tip line at 336-889-4000.

Recommended Stories

  • Christmas joy and anger for rival Orthodox churches in historic Kyiv monastery

    Tears of joy streamed down worshippers' faces as Ukraine's main church celebrated a "return" to Kyiv's Cathedral of the Assumption on Orthodox Christmas day, shortly after taking control of it from a rival church with alleged ties to Russia. The golden-domed cathedral, of huge cultural and religious significance, sits on a high hill in the centre of Kyiv by the river Dnipro, and forms part of the 980-year-old Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra monastery complex, also containing chapels and administrative buildings. It has become a focus of a bitter conflict between Ukraine's Orthodox communities, triggered by Russia's invasion.

  • Death of Utah Family of 8 Believed to Be a Murder-Suicide: 'This Is a Tremendous Blow to Many'

    Three adults and five children were found dead in their Enoch city home on Wednesday night after someone asked the police department for a welfare check

  • Man sentenced in elder fraud conspiracy that included southwestern Illinois victim

    A local resident sent $29,000 to an address in Florida as part of the scheme.

  • Elderly woman assaulted, suspects taken into custody after seven-minute police chase

    Officers from three Fort Worth Police Department units were involved in the pursuit, which occurred in Fort Worth’s Clairemont Place neighborhood Friday night.

  • Utah Murder-Suicide Leaves 3 Adults, 5 Children Dead Weeks After Wife Files For Divorce

    An apparent murder-suicide that left eight family members dead in southwestern Utah reverberates around the country. Michael Haight, 42, is identified as a suspect in a shocking murder-suicide on Wednesday that claimed the lives of his wife and five children — ranging from ages 4 to 17 — as well as his elderly mother-in-law, according to NBC News. Records obtained by multiple outlets, including the Associated Press, show the tragedy comes just two weeks after the wife, Tausha Haight, 40, filed f

  • Brother of plane crash victim to aid review of Boeing safety

    Federal officials have appointed a group of experts to examine safety practices at Boeing, including an aerospace engineer whose sister was killed in one of the crashes involving Boeing 737 Max jets. The Federal Aviation Administration said the panel – required under a 2020 law passed by Congress — includes people from the FAA, NASA, airlines and aviation manufacturers. Among the panel members named Thursday is Javier de Luis, a lecturer in aeronautics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

  • Epiphany service in Kyiv Pechersk Lavra to be guarded by police

    Police will be guarding mass in the Dormition Cathedral [of the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra - ed.] and adjacent territories on 7 January. Source: Interfax Ukraine, citing Ivan Vyhivsky, Head of General Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv.

  • Local business owner supports Damar Hamlin’s GoFundMe with large donation

    Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is making progress in his recovery after suffering cardiac arrest on the field during Monday Night Football just four nights ago.

  • Ukrainian Patriarch heads Christmas service in Kyiv

    STORY: Believers gathered in the crowded Uspenskiy Cathedral which until the end of 2022 was leased by an Orthodox branch with ties to Moscow.Epifaniy I. called upon the believers to condemn war crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine and asked God to help Ukraine win the war."Help us to defeat the enemy, who brought grief into our home. Help us to finally drive out the foreign invasion from the Ukrainian land. Thanks to the victory of truth, (God) may establish a just and continued peace."The Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC), formerly known as the Moscow Patriarchate, were evicted by the government from the Uspenskiy cathedral as their lease of the shrine ended on December 31.Ukrainian's Culture minister Oleksandr Tkachenko announced the handover of the cathedral to the Kyiv-backed Orthodox Church of Ukraine on Thursday (January 5).

  • Georgia Food Stamps Benefits Are Scheduled for These Dates in January 2023

    Georgia residents who qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive their monthly payments according to the usual schedule in January, with the first payments...

  • Moscow-linked church says Ukrainian Primate does not have permission to hold service in Kyiv monastery

    The Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP) has said that Metropolitan Epiphanius, the Primate of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU), does not have permission to hold a service in the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra (the Monastery of the Caves) on 7 January, and his intention is an attempt to "forcibly seize the Dormition Cathedral".

  • A first for reclaimed Kyiv cathedral: Christmas in Ukrainian

    Packing a cathedral for Orthodox Christmas, hundreds of worshippers heard the service in that church in the Ukrainian language for the first time in decades, a demonstration of independence from the Russian Orthodox Church. Richly decorated with golden icons and panels, the cathedral — part of the complex known as the Monastery of the Caves and a UNESCO World Heritage Site — put up a video screen outside for the overflow of worshipers, despite the frigid temperatures of -10 Celsius (14 F). Overlooking the right bank of the Dnieper River, the cathedral and monastery complex has been a pilgrimage site for centuries.

  • Prince Harry book gets critical mauling in UK

    Prince Harry's memoir "Spare" was on Friday mauled by British media and commentators who called it "vengeful" and "calculated", as Buckingham Palace kept silent on the widely leaked contents. Days before the official publication on Tuesday, disclosures from the book dominated the headlines and airwaves after a Spanish-language version of the memoir mistakenly went on sale in Spain. Revelations such as how heir to the throne Prince William allegedly pushed Harry to the ground in a 2019 row to how he lost his virginity, took drugs and killed 25 Taliban in Afghanistan prompted both condemnation and derision. Writer A.N. Wilson called the ghostwritten tome -- the biggest royal book since Harry's mother Princess Diana collaborated with Andrew Morton for "Diana: Her True Story" in 1992 -- "calculated and despicable" and a work of "malice". - 'Idiotic' - "Having made the idiotic decision to 'go public' about his rift with the royal family, Harry was no doubt under enormous pressure... to spew out as much poison as possible," he wrote in the Daily Mail. "But it has cast him in an appalling light. And whatever he intended, it makes us sympathise not with him, but the Royal Family." The book is the latest hostile blast from Harry and his American wife Meghan after they quit royal duties and moved to California in 2020. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as they are formally known, have since cashed in on their royal connections with several lucrative contracts for tell-all books and programmes. The Spanish-language version of the book was hurriedly withdrawn from shelves after the blunder on Thursday but not before it had been purchased by media outlets, wrecking the publisher's strict worldwide embargo. The Sun tabloid said that while people sympathised with Harry, 38, over the trauma of losing his mother as a child and having to grieve in the public eye, "neither can justify the destructive, vengeful path he has chosen, throwing his own family under a bus for millions of dollars". In an editorial, it pointed to "countless discrepancies" in his claims and urged him to listen to friends who have urged him to "stop for his own good". Daily Mail columnist Jan Moir called the book the "sour cherry on the rancid cake" of Harry and Meghan's other assorted programmes and interviews in which they have taken aim at his family. The Guardian's Gaby Hinsliff said the book had moved beyond issues of "awkward public interest" into the "washing of dirty linen" in public. The left-leaning newspaper, which has questioned the monarchy's role in modern Britain, was the first to publish a leaked extract of the book this week in which Harry described his physical altercation with William. "The details of the brothers' alleged punch-up in a palace cottage are at once almost ridiculously trivial and heartbreakingly sad," she wrote. - 'Red mist' - British network ITV and US broadcaster CBS had been given exclusive interviews with Harry to be broadcast on Sunday before Tuesday's publication. "I saw this red mist in him," Harry said in a clip of his chat with ITV, talking about the altercation with William. "He wanted me to hit him back, but I chose not to" "I want reconciliation, but first there has to be accountability," he adds. As the hashtag #ShutUpHarry began trending on Twitter, The Sun quoted sources close to his father King Charles III as saying he had been saddened by the book. But there was no official palace comment. The only previous royal reaction to Harry and Meghan's complaints was after they accused an unnamed member of the royal family of racism in their 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey. William told a reporter the family was "very much not a racist family" while his late grandmother Queen Elizabeth II famously said "recollections may vary". har/phz/fb

  • Sinaloa, Mexico, engulfed by violence, chaos after El Chapo son arrest, ahead of Biden visit to country

    The region of Mexico where Ovidio Guzmán — the son of jailed drug cartel kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzmán — was taken into custody has now been hit with violence.

  • Father kills son in Teller County murder-suicide

    Deputies were originally called after a man, 53-year-old William Brueche, missed a court-ordered child exchange in the Teller County Sheriff's Office parking lot on Wednesday.

  • Utah community mourns family of 8 dead in murder-suicide

    The community in Enoch City is grieving after learning about the alleged murder-suicide involving the Haight family.

  • 6 Big Shakeups to Social Security in 2023

    Social Security will be seeing a lot of changes this year, many of them tied to the biggest cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in more than 40 years. The new COLA will impact payments to Social Security...

  • Prince Harry's ‘second family’: friends in Botswana thanked for help with memoir

    Prince Harry has thanked two friends in Botswana for their help writing his book just weeks after claiming he had a "beloved second family" in Africa.

  • Psyched Wellness Announces Stock Option Cancellation with Intention to Regrant Equal Options

    Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 6, 2023) - Psyched Wellness Ltd. (CSE: PSYC) (OTCQB: PSYCF) (FSE: 5U9) (the "Company" or "Psyched"), a life sciences company focused on the production and distribution of health and wellness products derived from the Amanita Muscaria mushroom, announces that effective January 5, 2023 (the "Effective Date"), the Company has cancelled an aggregate 7,150,000 options ("Options") to purchase common shares of the Company ("Common Shares"), which were previou

  • 45-year-old woman found dead inside Manhattan apartment

    A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was found dead with a stab wound inside an apartment.