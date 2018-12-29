5 Fun Jobs for Retirees

There are more jobs available for retirees than being a greeter at Walmart.

Open-minded people can take advantage of many fun, offbeat, and interesting jobs that can help keep them active and engaged in their later years. Some jobs may even lead to second careers. And going back to work is increasingly popular among retirees. A 2017 survey from the RAND Corporation found that nearly 40% of American workers over the age of 65 had previously retired at some point.

Whether you're returning to work out of financial necessity or because you're bored and in need of social interaction and mental stimulation, here are five fun jobs that can help keep you young at heart.

Golf course marshal is just one of the many interesting jobs available to retirees looking to return to the workforce. Image source: Getty Images.

1. Cruise ship lecturer

Do you love to travel? Enjoy meeting new people? Like to go down south where it's warm during the winter? If yes, then you should consider becoming a lecturer on a cruise ship. Many of the top-rated cruise lines employ older and experienced people to provide lectures on a wide range of subjects, such as the history of a particular destination, food and wine, photography, marine life, and lighthouses. These seminars are meant to educate and entertain guests. So if there's a subject you're an expert on, you may be able to parlay that expertise into a job that pays fairly well and offers free accommodations and travel.

Many cruise lines also hire older people to teach dance classes, work in gift shops, or take photographs. Most jobs aboard a cruise ship pay between $1,200 and $1,500 a month, plus free room and board. However, most cruise ship workers also get tips, and as expenses are kept to a minimum, it's easy to bank most of the money earned.

2. Dog walker

If you go for a walk every day and enjoy being active, you should give serious thought to becoming a paid dog-walker. This is a job tailor-made for retirees. It requires availability during the day (when most dog owners are at work), a love of the outdoors, a good deal of free time, and patience. (Caution: It's not for people who dislike animals or have allergies.)

According to jobs website Indeed.com, dog walkers in the U.S. charge an average of $15.62 an hour per dog. Get three dogs to walk at the same time, and you could earn $47 an hour for taking a walk that you would take anyway. Some dog walkers charge between $25 and $30 an hour per animal, depending on their experience and the distance they walk.

Becoming a dog walker can be as easy as canvassing your local neighborhood. You can post signs at local parks or community mailboxes advertising your services, or you can rely on social media -- from creating a Facebook page to posting your name and contact information on websites such as Rover.com. Once you get a reputation for being a reliable dog walker, it won't take long for word to spread and for you to establish a clientele of pooches.

3. Baseball park attendant

Why greet people at Walmart when you can take their tickets and greet them at the ball park? Most professional baseball stadiums across the U.S. hire hundreds of seasonal workers during the spring and summer months -- many of them seniors. From directing traffic in the parking lot to taking tickets, showing people to their seats, and handing out programs, there are plenty of jobs to be had at ball parks.