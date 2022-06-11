5 Ga. gang members facing more than 50 charges for trying to kill robbery victim
A group of known gang members are facing dozens of charges after a scheme meant to leave a man for dead, according to LaGrange police.
Officers say a man was robbed at gunpoint last year and some time later, the suspects came back in attempt to shoot and kill him. They shot at the man, but did not hit him.
After a long investigation, detectives named five members of the Gangster Disciples street gang suspects in the crimes: Andre “Dre” Bennett, Kendravious “Macc” Dozier, Octavious “Street” Moreland, Christopher “Man Man” Walton and Tamarcus “Du-Man” Williams.
Earlier this week, a Troup County indicted the group of men on a total of 54 charges.
Bennett was charged with:
Five counts of violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act
Two counts of armed robbery
Two counts of conspiracy to commit armed robbery
Two counts of aggravated assault
Two counts of use of a firearm by a convicted felon during the commission of a crime
One count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
Dozier was charged with:
Four counts of violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act
Two counts of aggravated assault
Two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime
One count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
One count of conspiracy to commit malice murder
Two counts of attempt to commit malice murder
Moreland was charged with:
Nine counts of violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act
Two counts of armed robbery
Two counts of conspiracy to commit armed robbery
Four counts of aggravated assault
Four counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime
Four counts of use of a firearm by a convicted felon during the commission of a crime
Two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
One count of conspiracy to commit malice murder
Two counts of attempt to commit malice murder
Walton was charged with:
Five counts of violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act
Two counts of armed robbery
Two counts of conspiracy to commit armed robbery
Two counts of aggravated assault
Two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime
One count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
Williams was charged with:
Five counts of violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act
Two counts of armed robbery
Two counts of conspiracy to commit armed robbery
Two counts of aggravated assault
Two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime
Two counts of use of a firearm by a convicted felon during the commission of a crime
One count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
Police add that all five men were on probation at the time of the robbery and shooting.
