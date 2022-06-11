5 Ga. gang members facing more than 50 charges for trying to kill robbery victim

A group of known gang members are facing dozens of charges after a scheme meant to leave a man for dead, according to LaGrange police.

Officers say a man was robbed at gunpoint last year and some time later, the suspects came back in attempt to shoot and kill him. They shot at the man, but did not hit him.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

After a long investigation, detectives named five members of the Gangster Disciples street gang suspects in the crimes: Andre “Dre” Bennett, Kendravious “Macc” Dozier, Octavious “Street” Moreland, Christopher “Man Man” Walton and Tamarcus “Du-Man” Williams.

Earlier this week, a Troup County indicted the group of men on a total of 54 charges.

TRENDING STORIES:

Bennett was charged with:

Five counts of violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

Two counts of armed robbery

Two counts of conspiracy to commit armed robbery

Two counts of aggravated assault

Two counts of use of a firearm by a convicted felon during the commission of a crime

One count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Dozier was charged with:

Four counts of violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

Two counts of aggravated assault

Two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

One count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

One count of conspiracy to commit malice murder

Two counts of attempt to commit malice murder

Moreland was charged with:

Nine counts of violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

Two counts of armed robbery

Two counts of conspiracy to commit armed robbery

Four counts of aggravated assault

Four counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

Four counts of use of a firearm by a convicted felon during the commission of a crime

Two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

One count of conspiracy to commit malice murder

Two counts of attempt to commit malice murder

Story continues

Walton was charged with:

Five counts of violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

Two counts of armed robbery

Two counts of conspiracy to commit armed robbery

Two counts of aggravated assault

Two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

One count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Williams was charged with:

Five counts of violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

Two counts of armed robbery

Two counts of conspiracy to commit armed robbery

Two counts of aggravated assault

Two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

Two counts of use of a firearm by a convicted felon during the commission of a crime

One count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Police add that all five men were on probation at the time of the robbery and shooting.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: